What time is the NASCAR race on today? Kansas schedule, TV broadcast and starting lineup
The AdventHealth 400 is set for Kansas Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon and will mark the 12th points-paying race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Denny Hamlin, who picked up his third win of the year and the 54th of his career at Dover Motor Speedway last week, is also the reigning winner of the event. Toyotas have won the last four races at Kansas and 7 of the last 9.
The ARCA Menards and Craftsman Truck Series held races at Kansas on Saturday with * going to Victory Lane.
Here's what to know about Sunday's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas.
What time is NASCAR on today?
The AdventHealth 400 is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
What channel is the NASCAR race on?
FS1 will air Sunday's AdventHealth 400.
Where is NASCAR race today?
Kansas Motor Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.
NASCAR qualifying lineup for Sunday
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota
Corey Heim, No. 43 Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet
Austin Hill, No. 31 Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
Riley Herbst, No. 15 Ford
Derek Kraus, No. 16 Chevrolet
