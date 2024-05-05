What time is the NASCAR race on today? Kansas schedule, TV broadcast and starting lineup

The AdventHealth 400 is set for Kansas Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon and will mark the 12th points-paying race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Denny Hamlin, who picked up his third win of the year and the 54th of his career at Dover Motor Speedway last week, is also the reigning winner of the event. Toyotas have won the last four races at Kansas and 7 of the last 9.

The ARCA Menards and Craftsman Truck Series held races at Kansas on Saturday with * going to Victory Lane.

Here's what to know about Sunday's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas.

Kansas Motor Speedway is the site of this week's NASCAR Cup Series race, the AdventHealth 400.

What time is NASCAR on today?

The AdventHealth 400 is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the NASCAR race on?

FS1 will air Sunday's AdventHealth 400.

Where is NASCAR race today?

Kansas Motor Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

NASCAR qualifying lineup for Sunday

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota Corey Heim, No. 43 Toyota Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet Austin Hill, No. 31 Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Riley Herbst, No. 15 Ford Derek Kraus, No. 16 Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Cup race today: Kansas time, TV schedule and starting grid