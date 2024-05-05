Advertisement

What time is the NASCAR race on today? Kansas schedule, TV broadcast and starting lineup

Ryan Pritt, Daytona Beach News-Journal
·2 min read
1

The AdventHealth 400 is set for Kansas Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon and will mark the 12th points-paying race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Denny Hamlin, who picked up his third win of the year and the 54th of his career at Dover Motor Speedway last week, is also the reigning winner of the event. Toyotas have won the last four races at Kansas and 7 of the last 9.

The ARCA Menards and Craftsman Truck Series held races at Kansas on Saturday with * going to Victory Lane.

Here's what to know about Sunday's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas.

Kansas Motor Speedway is the site of this week's NASCAR Cup Series race, the AdventHealth 400.
Kansas Motor Speedway is the site of this week's NASCAR Cup Series race, the AdventHealth 400.

What time is NASCAR on today?

The AdventHealth 400 is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the NASCAR race on?

FS1 will air Sunday's AdventHealth 400.

Where is NASCAR race today?

Kansas Motor Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

NASCAR qualifying lineup for Sunday

  1. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

  2. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

  3. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford

  4. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

  5. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

  6. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

  7. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

  8. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford

  9. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

  10. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford

  11. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

  12. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

  13. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

  14. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

  15. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

  16. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

  17. Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford

  18. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

  19. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota

  20. Corey Heim, No. 43 Toyota

  21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

  22. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

  23. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

  24. Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet

  25. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford

  26. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

  27. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

  28. Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet

  29. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

  30. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

  31. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford

  32. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford

  33. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet

  34. Austin Hill, No. 31 Chevrolet

  35. Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford

  36. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

  37. Riley Herbst, No. 15 Ford

  38. Derek Kraus, No. 16 Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Cup race today: Kansas time, TV schedule and starting grid