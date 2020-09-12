All-time NASCAR Cup Series winners

The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level.
Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Last update: After Race 27 of 2020 Season (Darlington-3)
Active drivers in ALL CAPS
|
Driver
|
Wins
|
Richard Petty
|
200
|
David Pearson
|
105
|
Jeff Gordon
|
93
|
Bobby Allison
|
84
|
Darrell Waltrip
|
84
|
83
|
Cale Yarborough
|
83
|
Dale Earnhardt
|
76
|
57
|56
|
Rusty Wallace
|
55
|Lee Petty
|
54
|
Ned Jarrett
|
50
|
Junior Johnson
|
50
|
Tony Stewart
|
49
|
Herb Thomas
|
48
|
Buck Baker
|
46
|
Bill Elliott
|
44
|
43
|
Mark Martin
|
40
|
Tim Flock
|
39
|
39
|
Bobby Isaac
|
37
|
34
|
Fireball Roberts
|
33
|
Dale Jarrett
|
32
|
31
|
28
|
Rex White
|
28
|
MARTIN TRUEX JR.
|27
|
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|
26
|
Fred Lorenzen
|
26
|
25
|
Jim Paschal
|
25
|
Joe Weatherly
|
25
|
Ricky Rudd
|
23
|
Terry Labonte
|
22
|
Jeff Burton
|
21
|
21
|
Benny Parsons
|
21
|
Jack Smith
|
21
|
Speedy Thompson
|
20
|
Davey Allison
|
19
|
Buddy Baker
|
19
|
19
|
Fonty Flock
|
19
|
Geoffrey Bodine
|
18
|
Neil Bonnett
|
18
|
Harry Gant
|
18
|
18
|
RYAN NEWMAN
|
18
|
Marvin Panch
|
17
|
Curtis Turner
|
17
|
Ernie Irvan
|
15
|
Dick Hutcherson
|
14
|
LeeRoy Yarbrough
|
14
|
Dick Rathmann
|
13
|
Tim Richmond
|
13
|
Donnie Allison
|
10
|
CLINT BOWYER
|10
|
Sterling Marlin
|
10
|
Paul Goldsmith
|
9
|
Cotton Owens
|
9
|
Bob Welborn
|
9
|
Kyle Petty
|
8
|
CHASE ELLIOTT
|
8
|
Darel Dieringer
|
7
|
A.J. Foyt
|
7
|
7
|
Jim Reed
|
7
|
Marshall Teague
|
7
|
Kyle Larson
|
6
|
Ward Burton
|
5
|
Dan Gurney
|
5
|
Alan Kulwicki
|
5
|
Tiny Lund
|
5
|
Dave Marcis
|
5
|
Jeremy Mayfield
|
5
|
Ralph Moody
|
5
|
RYAN BLANEY
|
4
|
Lloyd Dane
|
4
|
Bob Flock
|
4
|
Charlie Glotzbach
|
4
|
Eddie Gray
|
4
|
Bobby Hamilton
|
4
|
Pete Hamilton
|
4
|
Parnelli Jones
|
4
|
Hershel McGriff
|
4
|
4
|
Eddie Pagan
|
4
|
Ken Schrader
|
4
|
4
|
Nelson Stacy
|
4
|
Billy Wade
|
4
|
4
|
Glen Wood
|
4
|
Bill Blair
|
3
|
AUSTIN DILLON
|
3
|
Robby Gordon
|
3
|
Dick Linder
|
3
|
Frank Mundy
|
3
|
3
|
Gwyn Staley
|
3
|
Brian Vickers
|
3
|
2
|
Marcos Ambrose
|
2
|
John Andretti
|
2
|
Johnny Beauchamp
|
2
|ALEX BOWMAN
|
2
|
Red Byron
|
2
|
2
|
Ricky Craven
|
2
|
Ray Elder
|
2
|
James Hylton
|
2
|
Bobby Johns
|
2
|
Joe Lee Johnson
|
2
|
ERIK JONES
|
2
|
Al Keller
|
2
|
Elmo Langley
|
2
|
Danny Letner
|
2
|
Juan Pablo Montoya
|
2
|
Billy Myers
|
2
|
Jimmy Pardue
|
2
|
Steve Park
|
2
|
Tom Pistone
|
2
|
Marvin Porter
|
2
|
2
|
David Reutimann
|
2
|
Gober Sosebee
|
2
|
Jimmy Spencer
|
2
|
RICKY STENHOUSE JR.
|
2
|
Emanuel Zervakis
|
2
|
Johnny Allen
|
1
|
Bill Amick
|
1
|
Mario Andretti
|
1
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
1
|
Earl Balmer
|
1
|
Trevor Bayne
|
1
|
Johnny Benson
|
1
|
Brett Bodine
|
1
|
Ron Bouchard
|
1
|
Richard Brickhouse
|
1
|
Dick Brooks
|
1
|
CHRIS BUESCHER
|
1
|
Bob Burdick
|
1
|
Marvin Burke
|
1
|
WILLIAM BYRON
|
1
|
Neil Cole
|
1
|
Jim Cook
|
1
|
COLE CUSTER
|
1
|
Mark Donohue
|
1
|
Joe Eubanks
|
1
|
Lou Figaro
|
1
|
Jimmy Florian
|
1
|
Larry Frank
|
1
|
Danny Graves
|
1
|
Royce Haggerty
|
1
|JUSTIN HALEY
|
1
|
Bobby Hillin Jr.
|
1
|
Jim Hurtubise
|
1
|
John Kieper
|
1
|
Harold Kite
|
1
|
Paul Lewis
|
1
|
Johnny Mantz
|
1
|
Sam McQuagg
|
1
|
Casey Mears
|
1
|
Paul Menard
|
1
|
Lloyd Moore
|
1
|
Jerry Nadeau
|
1
|
Norm Nelson
|
1
|
Bill Norton
|
1
|
Phil Parsons
|
1
|
Dick Passwater
|
1
|
Lennie Pond
|
1
|
Bill Rexford
|
1
|
Jody Ridley
|
1
|
Shorty Rollins
|
1
|
Jim Roper
|
1
|
Earl Ross
|
1
|
John Rostek
|
1
|
Johnny Rutherford
|
1
|
Greg Sacks
|
1
|
Leon Sales
|
1
|
Frankie Schneider
|
1
|
Wendell Scott
|
1
|
Buddy Shuman
|
1
|
Regan Smith
|
1
|
John Soares
|
1
|
Lake Speed
|
1
|
Chuck Stevenson
|
1
|
Donald Thomas
|
1
|
Tommy Thompson
|
1
|
Art Watts
|
1
|
Danny Weinberg
|
1
|
Jack White
|
1