All-time NASCAR Cup Series winners

The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level.

Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Last update: After Race 27 of 2020 Season (Darlington-3)

Active drivers in ALL CAPS

Driver
Wins
Richard Petty
200
David Pearson
105
Jeff Gordon
93
Bobby Allison
84
Darrell Waltrip
84
83
Cale Yarborough
83
Dale Earnhardt
76
57
56
Rusty Wallace
55
Lee Petty
54
Ned Jarrett
50
Junior Johnson
50
Tony Stewart
49
Herb Thomas
48
Buck Baker
46
Bill Elliott
44
43
Mark Martin
40
Tim Flock
39
39
Bobby Isaac
37
34
Fireball Roberts
33
Dale Jarrett
32
31
28
Rex White
28
MARTIN TRUEX JR.
27
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
26
Fred Lorenzen
26
25
Jim Paschal
25
Joe Weatherly
25
Ricky Rudd
23
Terry Labonte
22
Jeff Burton
21
21
Benny Parsons
21
Jack Smith
21
Speedy Thompson
20
Davey Allison
19
Buddy Baker
19
19
Fonty Flock
19
Geoffrey Bodine
18
Neil Bonnett
18
Harry Gant
18
18
RYAN NEWMAN
18
Marvin Panch
17
Curtis Turner
17
Ernie Irvan
15
Dick Hutcherson
14
LeeRoy Yarbrough
14
Dick Rathmann
13
Tim Richmond
13
Donnie Allison
10
CLINT BOWYER
10
Sterling Marlin
10
Paul Goldsmith
9
Cotton Owens
9
Bob Welborn
9
Kyle Petty
8
CHASE ELLIOTT
8
Darel Dieringer
7
A.J. Foyt
7
7
Jim Reed
7
Marshall Teague
7
Kyle Larson
6
Ward Burton
5
Dan Gurney
5
Alan Kulwicki
5
Tiny Lund
5
Dave Marcis
5
Jeremy Mayfield
5
Ralph Moody
5
RYAN BLANEY
4
Lloyd Dane
4
Bob Flock
4
Charlie Glotzbach
4
Eddie Gray
4
Bobby Hamilton
4
Pete Hamilton
4
Parnelli Jones
4
Hershel McGriff
4
4
Eddie Pagan
4
Ken Schrader
4
4
Nelson Stacy
4
Billy Wade
4
4
Glen Wood
4
Bill Blair
3
AUSTIN DILLON
3
Robby Gordon
3
Dick Linder
3
Frank Mundy
3
3
Gwyn Staley
3
Brian Vickers
3
2
Marcos Ambrose
2
John Andretti
2
Johnny Beauchamp
2
ALEX BOWMAN
2
Red Byron
2
2
Ricky Craven
2
Ray Elder
2
James Hylton
2
Bobby Johns
2
Joe Lee Johnson
2
ERIK JONES
2
Al Keller
2
Elmo Langley
2
Danny Letner
2
Juan Pablo Montoya
2
Billy Myers
2
Jimmy Pardue
2
Steve Park
2
Tom Pistone
2
Marvin Porter
2
2
David Reutimann
2
Gober Sosebee
2
Jimmy Spencer
2
RICKY STENHOUSE JR.
2
Emanuel Zervakis
2
Johnny Allen
1
Bill Amick
1
Mario Andretti
1
AJ Allmendinger
1
Earl Balmer
1
Trevor Bayne
1
Johnny Benson
1
Brett Bodine
1
Ron Bouchard
1
Richard Brickhouse
1
Dick Brooks
1
CHRIS BUESCHER
1
Bob Burdick
1
Marvin Burke
1
WILLIAM BYRON
1
Neil Cole
1
Jim Cook
1
COLE CUSTER
1
Mark Donohue
1
Joe Eubanks
1
Lou Figaro
1
Jimmy Florian
1
Larry Frank
1
Danny Graves
1
Royce Haggerty
1
JUSTIN HALEY
1
Bobby Hillin Jr.
1
Jim Hurtubise
1
John Kieper
1
Harold Kite
1
Paul Lewis
1
Johnny Mantz
1
Sam McQuagg
1
Casey Mears
1
Paul Menard
1
Lloyd Moore
1
Jerry Nadeau
1
Norm Nelson
1
Bill Norton
1
Phil Parsons
1
Dick Passwater
1
Lennie Pond
1
Bill Rexford
1
Jody Ridley
1
Shorty Rollins
1
Jim Roper
1
Earl Ross
1
John Rostek
1
Johnny Rutherford
1
Greg Sacks
1
Leon Sales
1
Frankie Schneider
1
Wendell Scott
1
Buddy Shuman
1
Regan Smith
1
John Soares
1
Lake Speed
1
Chuck Stevenson
1
Donald Thomas
1
Tommy Thompson
1
Art Watts
1
Danny Weinberg
1
Jack White
1