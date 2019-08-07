That time of the year: Multiple drivers hit up Victory Lane

It‘s the silly summer stretch, when not only the tracks vary but so do the winners.

Victory Lane has seen a different driver in each of the past nine races, starting with Kyle Busch at Pocono Raceway on June 2 and most recently with Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International last weekend. Four of those nine — Alex Bowman, Justin Haley, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick — nabbed their first win of the season during that span. One of those four isn‘t even a full-time Cup driver (looking at you, Haley).

Repeat winners from earlier in the season included Busch, Elliott, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin.

Date Track Length Winner June 2, 2019 Pocono Raceway 2.5 miles (triangular) Kyle Busch June 10, 2019 Michigan International Speedway 2 miles Joey Logano June 23, 2019 Sonoma Raceway 2.52 miles (road course) Martin Truex Jr. June 30, 2019 Chicagoland Speedway 1.5 miles Alex Bowman* July 7, 2019 Daytona International Speedway 2.5 miles Justin Haley* July 13, 2019 Kentucky Speedway 1.5 miles Kurt Busch* July 21, 2019 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 1.058 miles Kevin Harvick* July 28, 2019 Pocono Raceway 2.5 miles (triangular) Denny Hamlin Aug. 4, 2019 Watkins Glen International 2.45 miles (road course) Chase Elliott Aug. 11, 2019 Michigan International Speedway 2 miles Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

*Notes first-time season winners | Italics for non-Cup regular

A little perspective: The first 13 races of the season had just six winners. The longest such streak last season was just five different drivers in a row, and it was near the tail-end of the season, which was capped off by Logano‘s championship. This year’s run of unique winners marks the longest streak of its kind since the 2017 season, when 10 different drivers in a row won.

Date Track Winner May 28, 2017 Charlotte Motor Speedway Austin Dillon June 4, 2017 Dover International Speedway Jimmie Johnson June 11, 2017 Pocono Raceway Ryan Blaney June 18, 2017 Michigan International Speedway Kyle Larson June 25, 2017 Sonoma Raceway Kevin Harvick July 1, 2017 Daytona International Speedway Ricky Stenhouse Jr. July 8, 2017 Kentucky Speedway Martin Truex Jr. July 16, 2017 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Denny Hamlin July 23, 2017 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Kasey Kahne July 30, 2017 Pocono Raceway Kyle Busch

The lengthiest strand ever dates all the way back to 1961. There were two chunks of 13 different victors, and they actually overlapped. The first began with Junior Johnson’s win at Martinsville on April 30, 1961 and ended with Buck Baker’s victory June 23, 1961 at Hartsville. The second started with Fred Lorenzen on May 6, 1961 in Darlington and ended with Junior Johnson in Roanoke on June 24, 1961.

Back in the present, there are 23 drivers out of 32 who have started every race who have not won yet. With nine full-time drivers logging a win this season, by the process of elimination, seven currently are banking on points to make the 16-driver cutline for the NASCAR Playoffs, which begin in four races.

The Cup Series takes on Michigan International Speedway this Sunday (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for the second time in 2019. Logano won the June showdown, and Harvick took this second edition last year.

Both Logano and Harvick already are locked into the postseason — Logano has two wins; Harvick has one. Someone who isn‘t guaranteed a spot and might have good luck at Michigan is Kyle Larson, sitting 14th in the standings with a 46-point buffer. Larson has won three of the last six Michigan races (the second race of 2016 and both in 2017) . He finished 14th there in June and is coming off an eighth-place showing at Watkins Glen.

A victory for Larson would snap a 68-race drought. Let the silliness continue to add some rain on the parade.