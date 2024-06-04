“It’s Time to Move On” – Liverpool Face £25m Decision in Summer Transfer Plans

Keep, Sell or Loan – How do Liverpool Manage their Goalkeeping Dilemma?

As Arne Slot’s Liverpool arrival has dawned upon us, it’s now time to start planning for the upcoming summer transfer window. As always though, before you can start weighing up any potential incomings, the Dutchman will have to sort out the current squad along with the help from Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards.

Therefore, this is the first part of a series of articles looking at which players should remain at the club for the 2024/25 season and who should be loaned out or even sold permanently. In this part, we’ll be looking closely at the goalkeeping department.

Alisson Becker – Keep

One of the easiest decisions in the entire squad, Liverpool should be doing everything in their power to ensure that Alisson Becker remains at Anfield next season and beyond. Of course there has been strong links coming from the Saudi Pro League, which will test the Brazilian’s resolve, but from the club’s point of view it is an easy choice for them to make.

Photo: IMAGO

Alisson is currently under contract until 2027, so the Reds still remain in a strong position in terms of keeping the best keeper in the world on Merseyside.

Caoimhin Kelleher – Sell

Almost nailed on at this point, it’s time for Caoimhin Kelleher to move on. The Irishman has comfortably become one of the safest backup keepers in Europe and has earned the right to be starting games every week, which is something Liverpool unfortunately cannot guarantee at this point.

Photo: IMAGO

A fee of around £20-25million is expected for the 25-year-old keeper, with clubs like Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Celtic all reportedly interested in securing his signature. This could raise some valuable funds to helping to reinforce the rest of the squad and also finding the right replacement for Kelleher.

In terms of a replacement, names like Burnley’s James Trafford, Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson and Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow have all been linked. Trafford would likely cost around £20million, so I struggle to see a straight swap in terms of funds in that department. Both Patterson and Bijlow would likely cost between £10-15million and seem as much more reasonable options in that area.

Adrian – Sell/Don’t Renew

With Adrian’s contract set to expire this summer, I would definitely be letting the 36-year-old leave on a free. The veteran keeper has recently revealed his desire to return to Spain, so we shouldn’t stand in his way if that is the case.

Photo: IMAGO

There’s also a strong case that Liverpool could find a direct replacement in that third choice role and even save money in the process. Southampton’s Alex McCarthy is currently the favourite to take up that spot, as he leaves the Saints on a free transfer this month and would likely demand lower wages than what Adrian was on.

There’s also an argument that someone like Marcelo Pitaluga or Harvey Davies could take up that third-choice role, but I can’t help but feel that role would massively hinder their development – so my choice would be McCarthy.