The time Michael Jordan walked into a bar and the band stopped playing

On the basketball court, Michael Jordan did things no one had ever dreamed of. But in some ways, he was a real-life cliche.

We've seen it happen in movies before: Someone walks into a bar and draws so much attention that even the band stops playing.

But come on, that sort of thing doesn't happen in real life, right?

Well, it happened to His Airness when he was at spring training with the White Sox in 1994.

"I remember going into a bar one night with him and (his friend) George," former White Sox slugger Bill Melton remembered during a Thursday conference call. "They had to call ahead just to get in, to say, 'We have to sit him here because people are going to come around and surround him.'

"There was a rock band on the stage. ... We walked in, and the band stopped. I went, 'Oh my god, this is unbelievable.'

"I saw things, I was stunned."

All that was missing was a record scratch, a freeze frame and Jordan's voice saying, "You're probably wondering how I ended up here."

Melton laid out that it did not matter where MJ showed up. The demographics were meaningless. Jordan was that big of a superstar.

"We were in Sarasota, Florida, where everybody's average age is 80 years old," Melton said. "We went out to play golf, and the older people stopped their golf carts while we were playing and were pointing. Everybody knew who he was."

The back fields at spring training. A bar. A golf course. A grocery store in the middle of the night.

No matter where Jordan went, even in Florida, the spotlight was always on him.

