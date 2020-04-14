That time Michael Jordan flexed on Antoine Walker with a fleet of Ferraris

Michael Jordan isn't only the greatest basketball player of all-time, he's the best subject for legendary stories of skill and competitiveness, both on and off the court.

The upcoming documentary 'Last Dance' from ESPN created an opportunity for some of NBC Sports Washington's analysts to tell some of stories of their own.

Jared Jeffries was Jordan's teammate on the Wizards in the early 2000s and remains friends with him. While appearing on the 'Wizards Talk' podcast, he told an offseason story involving former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker.

"We were in Chicago at [trainer] Tim Grover's gym. Antoine Walker pulls up in some Ferrari and he was like he just got it. M.J. was like 'you know what? I'm gonna bring a different color Ferrari every day this week with a matching Jumpman jumpsuit.' Bro, he pulled up in a Ferrari with a matching Jumpman jumpsuit for the whole five days we were playing. That's the kind of swag he had," Jeffries said.

Imagine one-upping someone's brand new Ferrari with a fleet of Ferraris. Jordan had to win whether it was on the court or in life.

"Just his swagger that never goes anywhere. It's the realest form of confidence that I've ever seen from a person," Jeffries said.

You can listen to the full podcast right here.

