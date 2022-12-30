Time for Marky Mark and the Dunky Bunch!

Mark Williams (5%): That's right, fantasy managers. It's Mark Williams time in Charlotte! The rookie big man was certainly giving off “good vibrations” in Thursday's win as he logged career highs across the board with 17 points (7-of-7 FG, 3-of-5 FT), 13 rebounds (four offensive), two assists, two steals and two blocks across 21 minutes.

Naughty Nick Richards, who missed the last two games due to an ankle injury, was upgraded to available for this one but ultimately got slapped with a DNP-CD as Williams was promoted to the backup center role behind Mason Plumlee. Though he came off the bench behind Plumlee, Williams played only five fewer minutes than the starter.

After not appearing in an NBA game since October 28, Williams came on strong over two games prior, averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks across 17 minutes per contest, good for a per-game fantasy ranking of 101 over the last week.

Williams has been pegged as a “silly season hero” by many in the fantasy community, but Charlotte's season is going down the tubes quickly, so “silly season” may start much earlier for the Hornets than for other teams.

Williams was a force to be reckoned with at Duke, averaging 11.2 points, 7.4 boards and 2.8 blocks in his sophomore season before turning pro and landing with the Hornets. It doesn't make sense for the lottery-bound Hornets to continue giving Mason Plumlee starts and meaningful minutes, so we're hoping that this is Williams' coming out party and he sticks in the rotation. He only needs minutes in the low 20's to be relevant in 12-team fantasy leagues. It's music to our ears singing the praises of Marky Mark and the Dunky bunch, so make sure to prioritize adding him off the waiver wire.



Immanuel Quickley (33%): Quickley handed out a career-high 15 dimes in Tuesday's loss to Dallas and promptly followed up that performance with a career-high scoring bonanza in Thursday's loss. Quickley has logged better than 30 minutes per game across his last five outings, and he's played a total of 94 minutes over his last two games. For a young player to get so many minutes on a Tom Thibodeau-coached team is certainly worth noting, and IQ has got our attention. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett are out, meaning Quickley should continue to see big minutes moving forward. Make sure you add him quickly (see what I did there?) because his rostered percentage is about to skyrocket.

Others worth adding: Alec Burks (24%), Quentin Grimes (46%), Jeremy Sochan (36%), Derrick White (48%), Rui Hachimura (19%), Saddiq Bey (64%), Jalen Williams (32%)

