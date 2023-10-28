'It's time to go, man': Nate Baker sparks Lake football to playoff win vs. Perry

HARTVILLE — After watching his team's offense spin its wheels for basically six straight quarters, Lake High School football coach Dan DeGeorge felt like enough was enough.

"We challenged our guys at halftime ... that, offensively, it's time to go, man," DeGeorge said. "It's time to make some plays."

Nate Baker is a good way for an offense to gain some traction.

Lake running back Nathan Baker stiff arms Perry strong safety Riordan Vann for a first down in the second quarter of a Division II regional football game at Lake. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

The senior was everywhere for Lake, sparking the Blue Streaks as they outlasted visiting Perry 35-14 in this Division II, Region 7 playoff opener on Friday.

No. 4 seed Lake (8-3) advances to host No. 12 Big Walnut (6-5) next week in a regional quarterfinal. Big Walnut knocked off No. 5 Columbus Northland 43-14 on Friday.

Baker ran for a career-high 200 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns Friday. He also caught two passes for 49 yards, one of them a 37-yard connection with Noah Kubasky off a double move early in the third quarter.

Lake's Nathan Baker pulls in a long pass in the third quarter against Perry in a Division II Regional football game at Lake. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

That seemed to lift the lid for a Lake offense that was shut out in a humbling 28-0 loss at Green last week and did little in Friday's first half.

"It was awesome to have a big play like that," Baker said. "Noah threw a great ball and I just got under it. It's what we do at practice day in and day out."

Two plays later, Kubasky barreled in at the left pylon for a go-ahead 12-yard touchdown.

From there, Baker popped two big TD runs to help keep Perry at bay. His 25-yard TD run later in the third quarter included him spinning off one tackle and breaking at least one other.

Showing off his straight-line burst, Baker's 51-yarder midway through the fourth quarter came via a huge hole on the left side and served as the game-sealer against the pesky Panthers (4-7).

Perry at Lake Division I Regional football at Lake. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

"Nate Baker is special," DeGeorge said. "We tried to get him the ball in a couple of different ways tonight and it worked. Our offensive line did a really nice job in the second half. We were able to hit some big runs. I'm proud of them for stepping up."

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Baker plays mostly at running back, but Lake splits him out at wide receiver, too. He was at quarterback in the wildcat formation when he took the snap and ran over the left side for a 5-yard TD that tied the game 7-7 with 1:31 left in the second quarter.

"I like getting the ball in my hands," said a smiling Baker, who also starts at cornerback and returns kicks. "They utilize me quite a bit, which I enjoy. I'll never take getting the ball for granted."

Perry surely has seen enough of Baker. It was only two weeks ago that Baker ran for 149 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Lake's 37-14 Federal League win against the Panthers.

"He's just a versatile player," Perry head coach Zach Slates said. "If you're going to run between the tackles, you're going to have to find the seams and he does a good job of that. He's got good vision."

Slates praised the toughness of his team and but rued its mistakes.

Lake's Nathan Baker runs along the sideline under pressure from Perry defenders for a second-quarter touchdown in a Division II regional football game at Lake. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

The Panthers lost two fumbles, the first one deep in their own territory with 2:18 left in the first half. Baker scored two plays later and Lake went to the break tied 7-7.

"We just give them one," Slates said.

Perry later fumbled away a promising drive in the third quarter.

Senior Christian Ivanic ran 19 times for 100 yards. He ran for a 6-yard touchdown on the game's opening possession. Ivanic also caught three passes for 50 yards for the Panthers.

Perry's Christian Ivanic scores a first-quarter touchdown against Lake in a Division II regional football game at Lake. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Perry's Jayden Wilson makes a leaping catch against Lake in a Division II regional football game at Lake. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Junior quarterback Austin Mattox missed most of the second quarter after suffering a left (non-throwing) elbow injury. He returned in the second half with his arm braced up, ready to keep battling.

On fourth-and-8, Mattox zipped an 18-yard TD pass on a post pattern to junior Kyson Walker to pull Perry within 21-14 with 8:43 left.

"He toughed it out," Slates said. "I'm proud of him. I'm proud of all these guys."

Mattox finished 10-of-15 for 138 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Sophomore Jayden Wilson, who stepped in at quarterback while Mattox was out, caught three passes for 52 yards before breaking his left arm early in the fourth quarter.

Lake's Kubasky splits time at quarterback with senior Cale Jarvis but stayed in most of the second half after Jarvis reaggravated a shoulder injury.

Lake quarterback Noah Kubasky looks for a receiver under pressure for a Perry defender in the second quarter of Division I Regional football at Lake. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

The 6-3 junior lefty made the most of his time, with some big plays at crucial times.

His 20-yard scramble on third-and-11 kept the drive going that eventually ended in Baker's 25-yard TD run. He later hit senior Josh Sedmock on a slant for 9 yards to convert a third-and-5, and two plays later Baker was off on his 51-yard jaunt.

Junior lineman Thomas Lombardi led the Lake defense with 11 tackles. He also forced and recovered the fumble that led to Lake's first TD.

It was a good bounce-back performance for Lake, which whiffed on an opportunity to grab a piece of the league championship last week.

"It stuck in my mind. It stuck in everyone's minds," DeGeorge said. "Taking nothing away from Green, but we didn't show up last week, and that's on me ultimately. Our kids were pissed off and embarrassed by how we played last week. Having an opportunity to play again after that is nice.

"I told them they better be thankful and make it count, and they did."

