Time Machine Tuesday 2012: Giants beat Brady in the Super Bowl…again

Whether you’re a die-hard NFL fan who stayed up until dawn to watch the Super Bowl, or – like the What We Do In The Shadows characters – you thought everyone was talking about a particularly superb owl, there is one thing on which everyone can agree: Tom Brady, winning another title at 43 years old, is impressive. And a little depressing for the rest of us. Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, won his seventh Super Bowl last night, as he guided his side to a comfortable 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. It was his first season with the Buccaneers after a 20-year spell with the New England Patriots, and he has no intention of retiring. Seeing Brady calmly go about the habit of winning again – despite the fact he is the same age as his opposite number’s mother, despite the fact he is more than a year older than Matt Hancock, and despite the fact Madonna’s version of American Pie was in the charts when he started – left many asking: “What is his secret to avoiding middle-age? Can I have some? And will he ever die?” Well, when you hear about it, you might not be so keen. Here’s the Tom Brady Guide To Never Ageing. Buckle up. His daily schedule It has been reported that a day in the life of Tom Brady looks, precisely, like this: 5.30am – Wake up, drink electrolyte water and smoothie 7am – Breakfast with his partner, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, their two children, and sometimes Brady’s son, John, from a relationship with his former partner, actress Bridget Moynihan 10am – ‘Beach time’ Noon – Lunch 3-5pm – Training or a workout 5-6pm – Post-workout pliability session 6pm – Dinner with his family 7pm – Review films, strategy with his coach, plus charity work 7.30pm – Family time, reading to his kids 8.30pm – Bed time Fun! Gisele must love it.