GOP Sen. Ron Johnson on Monday denied statements he made last week about Black Lives Matter protesters were racist, claiming there was "nothing racial about my comments, nothing whatsoever." The Wisconsin Republican came under fire over the weekend for saying he was not worried for his safety during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack because the rioters were largely "people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement," adding he would have been "concerned" if they had been Black Lives Matter or antifa protesters. "Had the tables been turned and President Donald Trump won the election and those were thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters I would have been concerned," Johnson said Thursday in an interview with a local radio host.