All-time look at every Oklahoma Sooners five-star player in the 247Sports Database

The Oklahoma Sooners just had arguably the best recruiting class since 2000. With three five-star signees, Oklahoma finished with the No. 4 ranking in 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle.

Jackson Arnold became the fourth five-star quarterback signee in the modern era, following Rhett Bomar, Spencer Rattler, and Caleb Williams.

Arguably the most productive positional group among the five-stars that have played for the Oklahoma Sooners is at running back. Though defensive tackle could make a strong case, the work that Adrian Peterson, DeMarco Murray, and Joe Mixon did while in Norman puts them among the best Sooners backs of all time.

Defensive tackle is the other spot that could make a case for best five-star position group with Gerald McCoy and Tommie Harris.

Only one five-star rated player never played a snap for the Sooners, linebacker Chris Patterson. Patterson went the junior college route before playing a season with Kansas State.

Here’s a look at every five-star player to play for the Oklahoma Sooners in the 247Sports database.

Adrian Peterson, RB - 2004

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 4: Adrian Peterson #28 of the University of Oklahoma Sooners rushes against the University of Colorado Buffalos during the Big 12 Championship game on December 4, 2004 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Overall State Position Ranking 1 1 1

Adrian Peterson is arguably the best running back to ever play at the University of Oklahoma. His blend of size, speed, and power were something special. He was named the NFL’s rookie of the year in 2007, earned four first-team All-Pro selections, three second-team selections, seven Pro Bowl nods, and was the 2012 NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. He finished his career just 82 yards shy of 15,000 rushing yards and fifth all-time in rushing.

Rhett Bomar, Quarterback - 2004

Oct 1, 2005; Norman, OK USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Rhett Bomar #7 scrambles during the 1st quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Overall State Position Ranking 4 2 1

In his one season at the helm, Rhett Bomar completed 54.2% of his passes for 2,048 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Caleb Williams, QB - 2021

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs with the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 7 1 2

Like Bomar, [autotag]Caleb Williams[/autotag] just played one season at Oklahoma, but he was really good in his short stint with the Sooners. Though OU didn’t win the Big 12 championship in 2021 and he transferred, there’s no denying the talent of the 2022 Heisman trophy winner.

Jadon Haselwood, WR - 2019

Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 4 1 1

Injuries hindered [autotag]Jadon Haselwood[/autotag]’s production and the wide receiver rotation of 2021 didn’t help matters either. In three seasons with the Sooners, Haselwood recorded 62 receptions for 736 yards and seven touchdowns in 25 games. He nearly matched that production in just 12 games after joining the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2022.

Tommie Harris, DT - 2001

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Overall State Position Ranking 6 1 2

Tommie Harris was one of the most dominant defensive players to don the crimson and cream since the turn of the century and was selected No. 14 overall in the 2004 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

DeMarcus Granger, DT - 2005

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Overall State Position Ranking 7 1 1

DeMarcus Granger had a fantastic sophomore season in 2007, recording 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. In a three-game stretch in 2007 against Tulsa, Colorado, and Texas, he recorded nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Jackson Arnold, QB - 2023

Credit: Lauren Coffman

Overall State Position Ranking 8 2 4

The story has yet to be told for quarterback Jackson Arnold, but his ascendancy during the 2022 calendar year is nothing short of extraordinary. After committing to the Sooners, Arnold won Elite 11 MVP and earned his five-star status not long after.

Adepoju Adebawore, EDGE - 2023

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Adepoju Adebawore is seen during a press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Overall State Position Ranking 11 1 2

Speaking of an extraordinary rise, Adepoju Adebawore climbed the rankings during his final year of high school. He’s Oklahoma’s first five-star defensive line addition since Jamarkus McFarland in 2009.

Jermie Calhoun, RB - 2008

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 9 2 1

Jermie Calhoun contributed as a freshman, racking up 220 yards and a touchdown in 2009, but suffered a significant knee injury in 2010 and transferred to Angelo State in 2011.

Spencer Rattler, QB - 2019

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 11 1 1

A good player that never quite reached his full potential in Norman, Spencer Rattler helped the Sooners win a Big 12 title in 2020 before losing his starting quarterback job to Caleb Williams in 2021. Rattler had a couple of big-time performances to close out the 2022 season for South Carolina to help the Gamecocks spoil Tennessee and Clemson’s seasons.

R.J. Washington, EDGE - 2008

Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images

Overall State Position Ranking 10 2 2

Oklahoma’s highest-rated defensive player in the 2008 class, R.J. Washington’s best season came in 2011, where he recorded 16 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and five sacks. He had another strong season in 2012, racking up 34 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Gerald McCoy, DT - 2006

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 13 1 2

Gerald McCoy has arguably been the best defensive player the Oklahoma Sooners have produced for the NFL since 2000. McCoy was the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft and earned six straight Pro Bowl selections from 2012 to 2017. He was one of the best defensive tackles in the game during his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning a first-team All-Pro selection in 2013. McCoy also earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2016.

Brandon Williams, RB - 2011

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 12 1 2

Brandon Williams spent one year at Oklahoma before transferring to Texas A&M. he never rushed for more than 379 yards and never had more than 87 carries in a season.

Peyton Bowen, S - 2023

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Peyton Bowen speaks to media during a press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Ou Sooners Football

Overall State Position Ranking 16 3 2

Peyton Bowen’s recruitment was one of the more fascinating storylines of the 2023 cycle. Now come the expectations. Bowen was one of the best safeties in the class. If he can live up to the five-star billing, the Sooners will get a playmaker on the backend.

Joe Mixon, RB - 2014

Oct 17, 2015; Manhattan, KS, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon (25) runs the ball from Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Will Davis (35) and defensive back Nate Jackson (24) on his way to a touchdown in a 55-0 win at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 19 2 1

Joe Mixon ran for 2,027 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per carry in his two years in Norman with 26 total touchdowns. Billy Sims, Kennedy Brooks, and Greg Pruitt are the only players with more rushing yards than Mixon, that averaged more than Mixon’s 6.8 yards per attempt.

Theo Wease, WR - 2019

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. #10 of the Oklahoma Sooners scores a touchdown on a 24-yard catch against cornerback Cobee Bryant #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the second quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 52-42. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Overall State Position Ranking 21 4 3

Like Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease’s tenure in Norman was hindered by injuries, namely a season-ending injury that had him out for the entire 2021 season. Wease came back strong in 2022, but was relegated to a rotational role in the Sooners offense before transferring to Missouri after the season.

DeMarco Murray, RB - 2006

Sept. 25, 2010; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back DeMarco Murray (7) looks to get around Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Camerron Cheatham (21) during the third quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 22 1 5

DeMarco Murray is seventh all-time in rushing yards at the University of Oklahoma, but is first in total yards and total touchdowns. He scored 63 total touchdowns with the Sooners and no running back had more receiving yards than Murray. DeMarco’s success at Oklahoma and in the NFL, where he led the league in rushing in 2014 with the Dallas Cowboys, has created quite the draw for high school running backs across the country.

Lawrence Dampeer, DT - 2003

Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Overall State Position Ranking 24 1 2

Lawrence Dampeer played just one season at Oklahoma before struggling to stay on the team.

“It’s fair to say he’s consistently not doing the things that we feel are necessary to play, necessary to be a part of this team and to be on the field,” former Head Coach Bob Stoops said in the spring of 2005. “And that’s going to class, workouts, all of those things.”

Jamarkus McFarland, DT - 2009

Dec 4, 2010; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Jamarkus McFarland (97) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the third quarter of the 2010 Big 12 championship game at Cowboys Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 23 6 3

Jamarkus McFarland played in 37 games during his Oklahoma Sooners career and put together a solid career. He totaled 81 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. McFarland spent time as a graduate assistant with the Sooners, but serves as the DL coach with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Keith Ford, RB - 2013

Nov 8, 2014; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Keith Ford (21) runs with the ball during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 25 2 3

Keith Ford spent a couple of years in Norman before transferring to Texas A&M after the 2014 season. In two years with the Sooners, Ford ran for 526 yards and six touchdowns. In two seasons with the Aggies, he doubled his rushing total and had 18 rushing touchdowns.

Tony Cade, S - 2003

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners fans during the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 28 4 2

Tony Cade was primarily a special teams player in 2004 after redshirting in 2003. He then transferred to UNLV and played 21 games and recorded 99 tackles.

Wes Sims, Guard - 2000

MIAMI – JANUARY 4: Offensive linemen Wes Sims #60 and Davin Joseph #77 of the Oklahoma Sooners line up against the USC Trojans in the 2005 FedEx Orange Bowl National Championship on January 4, 2005 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. USC defeated Oklahoma 55-19. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Overall State Position Ranking 31 1 2

Wes Sims was a standout offensive lineman for the Oklahoma Sooners during their 2004 run to the national championship game. He was later drafted by the Miami Dolphins and traded to the San Diego Chargers.

Trey Metoyer, WR - 2011

November 17, 2012; Morgantown, WV, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Trey Metoyer (17) catches a pass on the field before playing the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium . Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 1 1 1

After a roundabout path to Oklahoma, Trey Metoyer played two seasons and caught 19 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Caleb Kelly, LB - 2016

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) reacts after tackling Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the first half of the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 24 5 3

Injuries limited what could have been a really strong career for the former high school Butkus Award winner. Caleb Kelley is still making an impact for the Sooners as part of the S.O.U.L. program.

Brey Walker, OT - 2018

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Offensive lineman Brey Walker #70 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates with Sooners fans after winning 27-13 over the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma Sooners won 27-13 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Overall State Position Ranking 29 1 4

Brey Walker didn’t make much of an impact for the Oklahoma Sooners before hitting the transfer portal after the 2022 season.

Zach Latimer, OLB - 2002

WACO, TX – NOVEMBER 18: Zach Latimer #46 of the Oklahoma Sooners stands on the field during the game against the Baylor Bears on November 18, 2006 at Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Overall State Position Ranking 38 1 2

In 26 games for the University of Oklahoma, Zach Latimer racked up 168 total tackles15.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and three interceptions.

Marcus Walker, CB - 2004

Oct 13, 2007; Norman, OK, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Chase Coffman (45) gets tackled in the air by Oklahoma Sooners safety D.J. Wolfe and cornerback Marcus Walker (24) in the second quarter at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Overall State Position Ranking 40 7 3

Marcus Walker played in 35 games of the Oklahoma Sooners at cornerback and registered 87 total tackles, three interceptions, two tackles for loss, and a half a sack.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire