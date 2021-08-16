It’s time for the Lions to end the Jahlani Tavai experiment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When the Detroit Lions announce the next player cuts to get to Tuesday’s deadline of 85 players, don’t expect Jahlani Tavai’s name to be among them. But it should be, for the better of all parties involved.

Tavai struggled through his first two seasons in Detroit for a variety of reasons. Many of them are not his fault, from his draft status to the prior coaching regime’s insistence he bulk up to 270 pounds as an off-ball linebacker.

Those hindrances are now gone. He looks great in his slimmed-down physique, and the coaching and scheme clearly suit him (and the whole team) better. Yet Tavai still fails to look like he belongs on an NFL field even in a preseason game. And he failed because of reasons he can control.

The hope with Tavai was that the sleeker body would make him quicker and faster. Those are mutually exclusive traits. Alas, neither really improved other than his straight-line speed, and that is not something an inside linebacker utilizes very often. The lack of quickness is the primary issue, at least physically.

Tavai’s 2019-2020 game film is littered with examples of his lack of lateral agility and foot quickness keeping him from making a play. There were two specific instances of the same issue happening on Friday night against Buffalo. He sees where he needs to be and tries, but the combination of quickness and speed to close to the point of attack just aren’t good enough. His lack of quickness literally got in the way of teammate Austin Bryant and cost the Lions a tackle-for-loss opportunity on one of the plays.

Then there’s the mental quickness, a critical trait for a linebacker. Tavai just doesn’t process the information he’s seeing into action quickly enough. Unfortunately, this is something that still rears its ugly head in nearly every practice in Allen Park. It definitely did in Ford Field on Friday, too.

Safety Will Harris has the same issue, but Harris — like Tavai a 2019 prospect woefully overdrafted by the Lions — at least has the speed and athleticism to compensate. He too will wait too long to react, but Harris is such a good athlete that he can make it work. And he’s been doing a better job in his third summer with the team, enough that there might be a successful salvage story with Will Harris in Detroit.

Related

Jahlani Tavai: Does the LB have a future with the Lions?

It’s not going to happen for Tavai. Anyone who watches practice knows it. The linebacking corps around him is much better now with the additions of rookie Derrick Barnes and underappreciated vet Shaun Dion Hamilton, both of whom are behind free agent Alex Anzalone. Tavai isn’t beating out any of them for the off-ball LB spot next to Jamie Collins, who has been consistently great in camp before his sleepwalking performance on Friday night. He’s not as big of an asset on special teams as Jalen Reeves-Maybin or Anthony Pittman, each of whom has also outshined Tavai at LB on the practice field most of the time, too.

It’s sad that it didn’t work for Tavai in Detroit. I liked him as a prospect coming out of Hawaii and thought that he could be a real asset, even if he was selected a little higher than he should have been. He’s a good person, a great teammate and gives his best all the time. Tavai has never been anything but gracious and giving to the fans even though they’ve largely loathed him from the get-go.

Alas, Tavai’s best just isn’t good enough for the new-look Lions. It’s time to let him try and prove himself with another team, and cutting him right away maximizes that chance.

Recommended Stories

  • Predicting the first 5 cuts for the Lions after the preseason opener

    The Lions have until Tuesday afternoon to cut 5 players. Here are the most likely candidates.

  • Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart believe Pistons' young core is in good hands with assistant coach Jerome Allen

    Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart think the Pistons are in good hands with assistant coach Jerome Allen.

  • Jets waive Chris Naggar, leaving 1 kicker on the roster

    Matt Ammendola is the only kicker left on the Jets roster after the team waived Chris Naggar.

  • Detroit Tigers promote Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, Ryan Kreidler to Triple-A Toledo

    The Detroit Tigers have promoted prospects Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene and Ryan Kreidler from Double-A Erie to Triple-A Toledo.

  • NHL Power Rankings: Potential breakout players for 2021-22 season

    These players are on the verge of a breakout during the 2021-22 NHL season.

  • Detroit electric pledge belies gas truck future

    U.S. President Joe Biden this month signed an executive order seeking to make electric vehicles forty to fifty percent of all cars sold in the U.S. by the end of the decade.“This is a big deal.”And the Big Three U.S. automakers put out a joint statement describing their “shared aspiration” of hitting Biden’s target.But internal production forecasts viewed by Reuters paint a different picture: a future ruled by large gas-guzzling trucks for years to come.Detroit's big trucks are simply among the most popular vehicles - and the most profitable.This poses a challenge both to the industry and efforts by lawmakers and regulators to cut carbon dioxide emissions from combustion engines.A Reuters analysis of emission data show that the gas or diesel pickups and SUVs generate on average more than twice the CO2 over their lifetimes as the typical electric vehicle.Hitting Biden's target would mean producing 7 million or more EVs by 2030. But according to industry forecaster Autoforecast Solutions, the Big Three currently plan to build just 2.6 million battery-electric vehicles by 2028, making it unlikely to hit the target two years later.Automakers have been careful to frame their electric vehicle sales goals as dependent on consumer demand and government subsidies.A Ford spokesperson told Reuters, "We’ve said for months that Ford expects battery-electric vehicles to be at least 40% of our global volume by 2030. That’s not an aspiration - it’s what we’re anticipating."GM reiterated what it termed its "aspiration" to eliminate tailpipe emissions from light-duty vehicles by 2035, as well as its aspiration to push EVs to 40-50% of its sales volume by 2030.

  • Saints QB Taysom Hill starts and has ups and downs, Jameis Winston makes some plays in relief

    The Saints quarterback competition will continue on.

  • WATCH: Best highlights of Justin Fields’ preseason debut for Bears

    Check out all the best plays from Justin Fields' NFL preseason debut for the Chicago Bears

  • 2021 Rookie report: How Lions newcomers fared in their preseason debuts

    Our Max Gerber breaks down the Lions rookie class and how they fared in the preseason opener

  • Michigan Wolverines Football: Clinkscale ‘Was Born To Coach Here'

    Much was made of Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh’s offseason hirings, with many focusing on ‘Michigan

  • See where Bears’ Justin Fields ranked among other rookie QBs in preseason debut

    Bears QB Justin Fields had an impressive preseason debut, and many believed Fields outshined the rest of the first-round rookie QBs.

  • Why Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart and Cade Cunningham used to hate each other

    Omari Sankofa II caught up with Detroit Pistons C Isaiah Stewart to discuss his offseason, ankle recovery and former rivalry with Cade Cunningham.

  • J.T. Tuimoloau loses black stripe Saturday after just ten practices

    J.T.! It only took ten practices for Tuimoloau to shed his black stripe.

  • Detroit sticks with trucks, SUVs despite lofty 2030 goals for EVs

    The future may belong to electric cars, but for U.S. automakers, trucks will rule for years to come. Automakers in North America plan to build more big pickups and sport utility vehicles than electric vehicles well into the late 2020s, chasing sales trends that run counter to the Biden administration's goal of boosting EVs to half the market by 2030, according to internal production forecasts viewed by Reuters. The popularity of Detroit's big trucks is a challenge both to the industry and efforts by lawmakers and regulators to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other exhaust gas pollutants from combustion engines.

  • Source: Jamal Adams would challenge safety-based franchise tag

    The Seahawks have very real leverage when it comes to the contract talks with safety Jamal Adams. Barring a long-term deal, they can pay him $9.86 million and then apply the franchise tag twice. With long-term talks bogged down, that’s what they currently plan to do. Adams, we’re told, has a strategy of his own [more]

  • Rams’ Justin Lawler brought to tears after standing out in first game since Super Bowl LIII

    Justin Lawler missed the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injuries, but he shined in his first game back on Saturday night.

  • Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on G Kevin Dotson: ‘Don’t anoint him just yet’

    There's been a lot of talk surrounding Steelers G Kevin Dotson this offseason -- particularly from the mouth of HC Mike Tomlin -- and it hasn't all been good.

  • NY's new gov says masks at schools are necessary

    Incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Sunday that she supported mask mandates for children in school as a necessary safety step... for helping the state get through a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Hochul said on CNN's "State of the Union" that masks for kids in schools was "something that I believe has to occur," but added that she would remain flexible and consider all options as the circumstances change.The director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, told Fox News on Sunday that there was a "very strong" case for masks in schools, saying outbreaks are happening in schools where kids are not wearing face coverings, forcing them to go back to remote learning.Masks have become a divisive issue, often splitting the country along political lines, despite near universal agreement among health experts that they can limit the spread of the virus.Republican governors, including Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, are fighting to enforce their bans on mask mandates, and uphold them in court, as they face legal challenges over their statewide orders that prevent local officials from deciding whether to require that masks be worn.Last week, California became the first U.S. state to require that teachers and other school staff be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19, a move Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom called a "responsible step."Hochul said on Sunday that she lacked the power to require that school employees be vaccinated, because it was an authority only the legislature could give the governor.

  • Phoenix is nation’s fastest-growing big city

    Phoenix is officially America’s fastest-growing major city.

  • 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu appeared to respond to Disney CEO's comment that the movie's release will be an 'interesting experiment'

    Liu, who stars in "Shang-Chi," the first Marvel film with an Asian lead, said: "We are not an 'interesting experiment.' We are the underdog."