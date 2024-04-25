What time will the Lions go on the clock at No. 29 overall?

Draft day is here! As we welcome the NFL spotlight to the city of Detroit, Lions fans need to prepare for what figures to be a long day. With the Lions picking No. 29 overall instead of the customary spot in the top handful of selections, the waiting will be the hardest part, to adapt the classic Tom Petty song.

If you’re planning on staying up to watch the announcement of the Lions pick at No. 29, brew some coffee or mix in a power nap. Last year, the 29th pick (Bryan Bresee to the Saints) was made at 11:36 p.m. in Kansas City. With the same start time of 8 p.m. ET for this year’s draft, it’s likely to be in the 11:30 p.m. range when Commissioner Roger Goodell announces Detroit’s selection.

Should the Lions trade up, here are the times (all ET) when various picks were announced in the 2023 NFL draft:

No. 24: 11:04 p.m.

No. 21: 10:39 p.m.

No. 19: 10:22 p.m.

It was 9:38 p.m. when the Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick.

