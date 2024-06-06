Time lapse: Construction of the Bills’ new stadium over the past year (video)
The Buffalo Bills won’t open their new home until 2026, a long two years away.
But we’re at least a year closer. This week marks the one year anniversary of the groundbreaking ceremony which kicked off construction of the new Highmark Stadium.
To celebrate, the team released a time-lapsed video of all the building going on in Orchard Park over the last year.
Check it out below:
365 days ago today, we broke ground on New Bills Stadium! 😍
Don’t miss your chance to be part of our future: https://t.co/AeDlRWMPYo pic.twitter.com/bUo9w0yYGQ
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 5, 2024