It’s time for kickoff. Here are 2021 Triangle high school football schedules
The 2021 spring high school football season ended just a few months ago after the season was delayed due the pandemic.
This fall, teams will kickoff in August, in their normal time slots.
Here are 2021 fall schedules for Triangle teams.
APEX
Aug. 20 Athens Drive
Aug. 27 Fuquay Varina
Sept. 3 at Harnett Central
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Panther Creek
Sept. 24 at Cary
Oct. 1 Green Level
Oct. 8 Apex Friendship
Oct. 15 at Middle Creek
Oct. 22 Holly Springs
Oct. 29 at Green Hope
APEX FRIENDSHIP
Aug. 20 Millbrook
Aug. 27 Wakefield
Sept. 3 BYE
Sept. 10 at Athens DriveSept. 17 Green Hope
Sept. 24 Holly Springs
Oct. 1 at Panther Creek
Oct. 8 at Apex
Oct. 15 at Cary
Oct. 22 Middle Creek
Oct. 29 at Green Level
ATHENS DRIVE
Aug. 20 at Apex
Aug. 27 at South Garner
Sept. 3 Cary
Sept. 10 Apex FriendshipSept. 17 Heritage
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Sanderson
Oct. 8 Enloe
Oct. 15 at Leesville Road
Oct. 22 Cardinal Gibbons
Oct. 29 at Broughton
BROUGHTON
Aug. 19 at Green Hope (Thursday night)
Aug. 27 at New Bern
Sept. 3 at Heritage
Sept. 10 at MillbrookSept. 17 at Rolesville
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Leesville Road
Oct. 8 at Sanderson
Oct. 15 Cardinal Gibbons
Oct. 22 at Enloe
Oct. 29 Athens Drive
CARDINAL GIBBONS
Aug. 20 Chambers
Aug. 27 Green Level
Sept. 3 at Richmond Senior
Sept. 10 Wake ForestSept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 at Myers Park
Oct. 1 at Enloe
Oct. 8 Leesville Road
Oct. 15 at Broughton
Oct. 22 at Athens Drive
Oct. 29 Sanderson
CARRBORO
Aug. 20 Bartlett Yancey
Aug. 27 Graham
Sept. 2 East Chapel Hill (Thursday Night)
Sept. 10 at Chapel HillSept. 17 at Trinity High
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Vance County
Oct. 8 at J.F. Webb High
Oct. 15 at South Granville
Oct. 22 Granville Central
Oct. 29 Southern Durham
CARY
Aug. 20 at Cleveland
Aug. 27 D.H. Conley
Sept. 3 at Athens Drive
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Green Level
Sept. 24 Apex
Oct. 1 at Holly Springs
Oct. 8 at Green Hope
Oct. 15 Apex Friendship
Oct. 22 Panther Creek
Oct. 29 at Middle Creek
CARY CHRISTIAN
8-Man Football
Aug. 20 BYE
Aug. 27 Pungo Christian
Sept. 3 Wayne Christian
Sept. 10 Arendell Parrott AcademySept. 17 Rocky Mount Academy
Sept. 24 at John Paul II Catholic
Oct. 1 Fayetteville Christian
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 at St. David’s
Oct. 22 Faith Christian
Oct. 29 at Grace Christian
CEDAR RIDGE
Aug. 20 at Chapel Hill
Aug. 27 at East Chapel Hill
Sept. 3 Bartlett Yancey
Sept. 10 CummingsSept. 17 Person
Sept. 24 at Northwood
Oct. 1 Orange
Oct. 8 at Eastern Alamance
Oct. 15 Western Alamance
Oct. 22 at Williams
Oct. 29 BYE
CHAPEL HILL
Aug. 20 Cedar Ridge
Aug. 27 at Orange
Sept. 3 Northwood
Sept. 10 at CarrboroSept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 at East Chapel Hill
Oct. 1 Southern Alamance
Oct. 8 at Jordan
Oct. 15 at Hillside
Oct. 22 Riverside
Oct. 29 Northern Durham
CLAYTON
Aug. 20 at Grimsley
Aug. 27 Wake Forest
Sept. 3 at Wakefield
Sept. 10 JordanSept. 17 Fuquay Varina
Sept. 24 at Garner
Oct. 1 at Southeast Raleigh
Oct. 8 South Garner
Oct. 15 at Corinth Holders
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 Cleveland
CLEVELAND
Aug. 20 Cary
Aug. 27 at J.H. Rose
Sept. 3 D.H. Conley
Sept. 10 South CentralSept. 17 Corinth Holders
Sept. 24 at South Garner
Oct. 1 Fuquay Varina
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 at Southeast Raleigh
Oct. 22 Garner
Oct. 29 at Clayton
CORINTH HOLDERS
Aug. 20 at Franklinton
Aug. 27 at Southern Nash
Sept. 2 Northern Nash (Thursday Night)
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Cleveland
Sept. 24 at Southern Alamance
Oct. 1 South Garner (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 at Fuquay Varina
Oct. 15 Clayton
Oct. 22 Southeast Raleigh (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 at Garner
EAST CHAPEL HILL
Aug. 20 Bunn
Aug. 27 Cedar Ridge
Sept. 2 at Carrboro (Thursday Night)
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Seaforth
Sept. 24 Chapel Hill
Oct. 1 at Louisburg
Oct. 8 TBD
Oct. 15 at Harrells Christian
Oct. 22 Salisbury
Oct. 29 TBD
EAST WAKE
Aug. 20 Southern Nash
Aug. 27 at Knightdale
Sept. 3 Rolesville
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Southern Wayne
Sept. 24 C.B. Aycock
Oct. 1 at West Johnston
Oct. 8 Wilson Hunt
Oct. 15 at Wilson Fike
Oct. 22 at South Johnston
Oct. 29 Smithfield Selma
ENLOE
Aug. 20 Southeast Raleigh
Aug. 27 at Millbrook
Sept. 3 South Garner
Sept. 10 at WakefieldSept. 17 at Knightdale
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Cardinal Gibbons
Oct. 8 at Athens Drive
Oct. 15 Sanderson (Senior Night)
Oct. 22 Broughton (Homecoming)
Oct. 29 at Leesville Road
FUQUAY VARINA
Aug. 20 at Middle Creek
Aug. 27 at Apex
Sept. 3 Holly Springs
Sept. 10 Lee CountySept. 17 at Clayton
Sept. 24 Southeast Raleigh
Oct. 1 at Cleveland
Oct. 8 Corinth Holders
Oct. 15 Garner
Oct. 22 at South Garner
Oct. 29 BYE
GARNER
Aug. 20 at Knightdale
Aug. 27 Middle Creek
Sept. 3 at Millbrook
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at South Garner
Sept. 24 Clayton
Oct. 1 BYE
Oct. 8 Southeast Raleigh
Oct. 15 at Fuquay Varina
Oct. 22 at Cleveland
Oct. 29 Corinth Holders
GRACE CHRISTIAN
8-Man Football
Aug. 20 at Fayetteville Christian
Aug. 27 BYE
Sept. 3 BYE
Sept. 10 Rocky Mount AcademySept. 17 at John Paul II Catholic
Sept. 24 at Faith Christian
Oct. 1 BYE
Oct. 8 St. David’s (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 Fayetteville Christian
Oct. 22 at Arendell Parrott Academy
Oct. 29 Cary Christian (Senior Night)
GREEN HOPE
Aug. 19 Broughton (Thursday Night)
Aug. 27 at Southern Lee
Sept. 2 at Overhills (Thursday Night)
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Apex Friendship
Sept. 24 Panther Creek
Oct. 1 at Middle Creek
Oct. 8 Cary
Oct. 15 at Holly Springs
Oct. 22 Green Level
Oct. 29 Apex
GREEN LEVEL
Aug. 20 Sanderson
Aug. 27 at Cardinal Gibbons
Sept. 3 Southeast Raleigh
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Cary
Sept. 24 Middle Creek
Oct. 1 at Apex
Oct. 8 Holly Springs
Oct. 15 at Panther Creek
Oct. 22 at Green Hope
Oct. 29 Apex Friendship
HERITAGE
Aug. 20 at Holly Springs
Aug. 27 South Granville
Sept. 3 Broughton
Sept. 10 at SandersonSept. 17 at Athens Drive
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Millbrook
Oct. 8 at Knightdale
Oct. 15 Wake Forest
Oct. 22 Wakefield
Oct. 29 at Rolesville
HILLSIDE
Aug. 20 Panther Creek
Aug. 27 at Southern Durham
Sept. 3 Dudley
Sept. 10 at RolesvilleSept. 17 South Granville
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Jordan
Oct. 8 at Riverside
Oct. 15 Chapel Hill
Oct. 22 at Northern Durham
Oct. 29 Southern Alamance
HOLLY SPRINGS
Aug. 20 Heritage
Aug. 27 at Jordan
Sept. 3 at Fuquay Varina
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Middle Creek
Sept. 24 at Apex Friendship
Oct. 1 Cary
Oct. 8 at Green Level
Oct. 15 Green Hope
Oct. 22 at Apex
Oct. 29 at Panther Creek
JORDAN
Aug. 20 Triton
Aug. 27 Holly Springs
Sept. 3 at Panther Creek
Sept. 10 at ClaytonSept. 17 Vance County
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Hillside
Oct. 8 Chapel Hill
Oct. 15 at Northern Durham
Oct. 22 at Southern Alamance
Oct. 29 Riverside
KNIGHTDALE
Aug. 20 Garner
Aug. 27 East Wake
Sept. 3 at Purnell Swett
Sept. 10 at Wilmington AshleySept. 17 Enloe (Homecoming)
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Wake Forest
Oct. 8 Heritage
Oct. 15 at Rolesville
Oct. 22 Millbrook (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 at Wakefield
LEESVILLE ROAD
Aug. 20 at Wakefield
Aug. 27 Panther Creek
Sept. 3 New Hanover
Sept. 10 at Southern DurhamSept. 17 Wake Forest
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Broughton
Oct. 8 at Cardinal Gibbons
Oct. 15 Athens Drive
Oct. 22 at Sanderson
Oct. 29 Enloe
MIDDLE CREEK
Aug. 20 Fuquay Varina
Aug. 27 at Garner
Sept. 3 Pinecrest
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Holly Springs
Sept. 24 at Green Level
Oct. 1 Green Hope
Oct. 8 Panther Creek
Oct. 15 Apex
Oct. 22 at Apex Friendship
Oct. 29 Cary
MILLBROOK
Aug. 20 at Apex Friendship
Aug. 27 Enloe
Sept. 3 Garner
Sept. 10 BroughtonSept. 17 Sanderson
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Heritage
Oct. 8 Rolesville
Oct. 15 at Wakefield
Oct. 22 at Knightdale
Oct. 29 Wake Forest
NORTHERN DURHAM
Aug. 20 Scotland County
Aug. 27 Franklinton
Sept. 3 Southern Durham
Sept. 10 at Vance CountySept. 17 Wakefield
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Riverside
Oct. 8 at Southern Alamance
Oct. 15 at Jordan
Oct. 22 Hillside
Oct. 29 at Chapel Hill
NORTH JOHNSTON
Aug. 20 Farmville Central
Aug. 27 at Rosewood
Sept. 3 at Smithfield Selma
Sept. 10 Nash CentralSept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 at North Pitt
Oct. 1 Spring Creek
Oct. 8 Beddingfield
Oct. 15 at Goldsboro
Oct. 22 at Eastern Wayne
Oct. 29 Princeton
NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN
Aug. 20 Cabarrus Warriors
Aug. 27 TBD
Sept. 3 SouthLake Christian
Sept. 10 at Bishop McGuinnessSept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 Harrells Christian
Oct. 1 Covenant Day
Oct. 8 at Charlotte Country Day
Oct. 15 Trinity Christian
Oct. 22 at Wake Christian
Oct. 29 at Ravenscroft
ORANGE
Aug. 20 at South Granville
Aug. 27 Chapel Hill
Sept. 3 at Cummings
Sept. 10 Granville CentralSept. 17 at Western Alamance
Sept. 24 Williams
Oct. 1 at Cedar Ridge
Oct. 8 Person
Oct. 15 at Northwood
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 Eastern Alamance
PANTHER CREEK
Aug. 20 Hillside
Aug. 27 at Leesville Road
Sept. 3 Jordan
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Apex
Sept. 24 at Green Hope
Oct. 1 Apex Friendship
Oct. 8 at Middle Creek
Oct. 15 Green Level
Oct. 22 at Cary
Oct. 29 Holly Springs
PRINCETON
Aug. 20 Smithfield Selma
Aug. 27 at East Duplin
Sept. 3 Rosewood
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Richlands
Sept. 24 Louisburg
Oct. 1 at Eastern Wayne
Oct. 8 Goldsboro
Oct. 15 Spring Creek
Oct. 22 at Beddingfield
Oct. 29 at North Johnston
RAVENSCROFT
Aug. 20 Granville Central
Aug. 27 at Sandhill Titans
Sept. 3 Cabarrus Warriors
Sept. 10 at SouthLake ChristianSept. 17 at Trinity Christian
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 High Point Christian
Oct. 8 at Charlotte Latin
Oct. 15 Wake Christian
Oct. 22 at Harrells Christian
Oct. 29 North Raleigh Christian
RIVERSIDE
Aug. 20 BYE
Aug. 27 Cape Fear
Sept. 3 Vance County
Sept. 10 at PersonSept. 17 at Granville Central
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Northern Durham
Oct. 8 Hillside
Oct. 15 Southern Alamance
Oct. 22 at Chapel Hill
Oct. 29 at Jordan
ROLESVILLE
Aug. 20 Pinecrest
Aug. 27 at East Forsyth
Sept. 3 at East Wake
Sept. 10 HillsideSept. 17 Broughton
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Wakefield
Oct. 8 at Millbrook
Oct. 15 Knightdale
Oct. 22 at Wake Forest
Oct. 29 Heritage
ST. DAVID’S
8-man Football
Aug. 20 BYE
Aug. 27 BYE
Sept. 3 Rocky Mount Academy
Sept. 10 Faith ChristianSept. 17 at Arendell Parrott Academy
Sept. 24 Fayetteville Christian
Oct. 1 BYE
Oct. 8 at Grace Christian
Oct. 15 Cary Christian
Oct. 22 John Paul II Catholic
Oct. 29 at Rocky Mount Academy
SANDERSON
Aug. 20 at Green Level
Aug. 27 Harnett Central
Sept. 3 at Triton
Sept. 10 HeritageSept. 17 at Millbrook
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Athens Drive
Oct. 8 Broughton
Oct. 15 at Enloe
Oct. 22 Leesville Road
Oct. 29 at Cardinal Gibbons
SMITHFIELD SELMA
Aug. 20 at Princeton
Aug. 27 at Nash Central
Sept. 3 North Johnston
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 South Johnston
Sept. 24 Wilson Hunt
Oct. 1 at Wilson Fike
Oct. 8 West Johnston
Oct. 15 at Southern Wayne
Oct. 22 C.B. Aycock
Oct. 29 at East Wake
SOUTHEAST RALEIGH
Aug. 20 at Enloe
Aug. 27 Riverside
Sept. 3 at Green Level
Sept. 10 NorthwoodSept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 at Fuquay Varina
Oct. 1 Clayton
Oct. 8 at Garner
Oct. 15 Cleveland
Oct. 22 at Corinth Holders
Oct. 29 South Garner
SOUTHERN DURHAM
Aug. 20 Wake Forest
Aug. 27 Hillside
Sept. 3 at Northern Durham
Sept. 10 at Leesville RoadSept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 Havelock
Oct. 1 at South Granville
Oct. 8 Granville Central
Oct. 15 J.F. Webb
Oct. 22 at Vance County
Oct. 29 Carrboro
SOUTH GARNER
Aug. 20 Wilmington Ashley
Aug. 27 Athens Drive
Sept. 3 at Enloe
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Garner
Sept. 24 Cleveland
Oct. 1 at Corinth Holders
Oct. 8 at Clayton
Oct. 15 BYE
Oct. 22 Fuquay Varina
Oct. 29 at Southeast Raleigh
SOUTH JOHNSTON
Aug. 20 at Western Harnett
Aug. 27 Triton
Sept. 3 Southern Lee
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Smithfield Selma
Sept. 24 Wilson Fike
Oct. 1 at C.B. Aycock
Oct. 8 Southern Wayne
Oct. 15 at Wilson Hunt
Oct. 22 East Wake
Oct. 29 West Johnston
WAKE CHRISTIAN
Aug. 20 at Lakewood
Aug. 27 Covenant Day
Sept. 3 BYE
Sept. 10 GrahamSept. 17 at Harrells Christian
Sept. 24 Trinity Christian
Oct. 1 Victory Christian/Northside Christian Royals (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 Hobbton
Oct. 14 at Ravenscroft (Thursday night)
Oct. 22 North Raleigh Christian
Oct. 29 at Metrolina Christian
WAKEFIELD
Aug. 20 at Leesville Road
Aug. 27 at Apex Friendship
Sept. 3 Clayton
Sept. 10 EnloeSept. 17 at Northern Durham
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Rolesville
Oct. 8 at Wake Forest
Oct. 15 Millbrook
Oct. 22 at Heritage
Oct. 29 Knightdale
WAKE FOREST
Aug. 20 at Southern Durham
Aug. 27 at Clayton
Sept. 3 at Wilmington Hoggard
Sept. 10 Cardinal GibbonsSept. 17 Leesville Road
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Knightdale
Oct. 8 Wakefield
Oct. 15 at Heritage
Oct. 22 Rolesville
Oct. 29 at Millbrook
WEST JOHNSTON
Aug. 20 at Harnett Central
Aug. 27 Western Harnett
Sept. 3 Gray’s Creek
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Wilson Fike
Sept. 24 at Southern Wayne
Oct. 1 East Wake
Oct. 8 at Smithfield Selma
Oct. 15 C.B. Aycock
Oct. 22 Wilson Hunt
Oct. 29 at South Johnston
--JAY EDWARDS