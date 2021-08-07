It’s time for kickoff. Here are 2021 Triangle high school football schedules

The 2021 spring high school football season ended just a few months ago after the season was delayed due the pandemic.

This fall, teams will kickoff in August, in their normal time slots.

Here are 2021 fall schedules for Triangle teams.

APEX

Aug. 20 Athens Drive

Aug. 27 Fuquay Varina

Sept. 3 at Harnett Central

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Panther Creek

Sept. 24 at Cary

Oct. 1 Green Level

Oct. 8 Apex Friendship

Oct. 15 at Middle Creek

Oct. 22 Holly Springs

Oct. 29 at Green Hope

APEX FRIENDSHIP

Aug. 20 Millbrook

Aug. 27 Wakefield

Sept. 3 BYE

Sept. 10 at Athens DriveSept. 17 Green Hope

Sept. 24 Holly Springs

Oct. 1 at Panther Creek

Oct. 8 at Apex

Oct. 15 at Cary

Oct. 22 Middle Creek

Oct. 29 at Green Level

ATHENS DRIVE

Aug. 20 at Apex

Aug. 27 at South Garner

Sept. 3 Cary

Sept. 10 Apex FriendshipSept. 17 Heritage

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Sanderson

Oct. 8 Enloe

Oct. 15 at Leesville Road

Oct. 22 Cardinal Gibbons

Oct. 29 at Broughton

BROUGHTON

Aug. 19 at Green Hope (Thursday night)

Aug. 27 at New Bern

Sept. 3 at Heritage

Sept. 10 at MillbrookSept. 17 at Rolesville

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Leesville Road

Oct. 8 at Sanderson

Oct. 15 Cardinal Gibbons

Oct. 22 at Enloe

Oct. 29 Athens Drive

CARDINAL GIBBONS

Aug. 20 Chambers

Aug. 27 Green Level

Sept. 3 at Richmond Senior

Sept. 10 Wake ForestSept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 at Myers Park

Oct. 1 at Enloe

Oct. 8 Leesville Road

Oct. 15 at Broughton

Oct. 22 at Athens Drive

Oct. 29 Sanderson

CARRBORO

Aug. 20 Bartlett Yancey

Aug. 27 Graham

Sept. 2 East Chapel Hill (Thursday Night)

Sept. 10 at Chapel HillSept. 17 at Trinity High

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Vance County

Oct. 8 at J.F. Webb High

Oct. 15 at South Granville

Oct. 22 Granville Central

Oct. 29 Southern Durham

CARY

Aug. 20 at Cleveland

Aug. 27 D.H. Conley

Sept. 3 at Athens Drive

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Green Level

Sept. 24 Apex

Oct. 1 at Holly Springs

Oct. 8 at Green Hope

Oct. 15 Apex Friendship

Oct. 22 Panther Creek

Oct. 29 at Middle Creek

CARY CHRISTIAN

8-Man Football

Aug. 20 BYE

Aug. 27 Pungo Christian

Sept. 3 Wayne Christian

Sept. 10 Arendell Parrott AcademySept. 17 Rocky Mount Academy

Sept. 24 at John Paul II Catholic

Oct. 1 Fayetteville Christian

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 at St. David’s

Oct. 22 Faith Christian

Oct. 29 at Grace Christian

CEDAR RIDGE

Aug. 20 at Chapel Hill

Aug. 27 at East Chapel Hill

Sept. 3 Bartlett Yancey

Sept. 10 CummingsSept. 17 Person

Sept. 24 at Northwood

Oct. 1 Orange

Oct. 8 at Eastern Alamance

Oct. 15 Western Alamance

Oct. 22 at Williams

Oct. 29 BYE

CHAPEL HILL

Aug. 20 Cedar Ridge

Aug. 27 at Orange

Sept. 3 Northwood

Sept. 10 at CarrboroSept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 at East Chapel Hill

Oct. 1 Southern Alamance

Oct. 8 at Jordan

Oct. 15 at Hillside

Oct. 22 Riverside

Oct. 29 Northern Durham

CLAYTON

Aug. 20 at Grimsley

Aug. 27 Wake Forest

Sept. 3 at Wakefield

Sept. 10 JordanSept. 17 Fuquay Varina

Sept. 24 at Garner

Oct. 1 at Southeast Raleigh

Oct. 8 South Garner

Oct. 15 at Corinth Holders

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 Cleveland

CLEVELAND

Aug. 20 Cary

Aug. 27 at J.H. Rose

Sept. 3 D.H. Conley

Sept. 10 South CentralSept. 17 Corinth Holders

Sept. 24 at South Garner

Oct. 1 Fuquay Varina

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 at Southeast Raleigh

Oct. 22 Garner

Oct. 29 at Clayton

CORINTH HOLDERS

Aug. 20 at Franklinton

Aug. 27 at Southern Nash

Sept. 2 Northern Nash (Thursday Night)

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Cleveland

Sept. 24 at Southern Alamance

Oct. 1 South Garner (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 at Fuquay Varina

Oct. 15 Clayton

Oct. 22 Southeast Raleigh (Senior Night)

Oct. 29 at Garner

EAST CHAPEL HILL

Aug. 20 Bunn

Aug. 27 Cedar Ridge

Sept. 2 at Carrboro (Thursday Night)

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Seaforth

Sept. 24 Chapel Hill

Oct. 1 at Louisburg

Oct. 8 TBD

Oct. 15 at Harrells Christian

Oct. 22 Salisbury

Oct. 29 TBD

EAST WAKE

Aug. 20 Southern Nash

Aug. 27 at Knightdale

Sept. 3 Rolesville

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Southern Wayne

Sept. 24 C.B. Aycock

Oct. 1 at West Johnston

Oct. 8 Wilson Hunt

Oct. 15 at Wilson Fike

Oct. 22 at South Johnston

Oct. 29 Smithfield Selma

ENLOE

Aug. 20 Southeast Raleigh

Aug. 27 at Millbrook

Sept. 3 South Garner

Sept. 10 at WakefieldSept. 17 at Knightdale

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Cardinal Gibbons

Oct. 8 at Athens Drive

Oct. 15 Sanderson (Senior Night)

Oct. 22 Broughton (Homecoming)

Oct. 29 at Leesville Road

FUQUAY VARINA

Aug. 20 at Middle Creek

Aug. 27 at Apex

Sept. 3 Holly Springs

Sept. 10 Lee CountySept. 17 at Clayton

Sept. 24 Southeast Raleigh

Oct. 1 at Cleveland

Oct. 8 Corinth Holders

Oct. 15 Garner

Oct. 22 at South Garner

Oct. 29 BYE

GARNER

Aug. 20 at Knightdale

Aug. 27 Middle Creek

Sept. 3 at Millbrook

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at South Garner

Sept. 24 Clayton

Oct. 1 BYE

Oct. 8 Southeast Raleigh

Oct. 15 at Fuquay Varina

Oct. 22 at Cleveland

Oct. 29 Corinth Holders

GRACE CHRISTIAN

8-Man Football

Aug. 20 at Fayetteville Christian

Aug. 27 BYE

Sept. 3 BYE

Sept. 10 Rocky Mount AcademySept. 17 at John Paul II Catholic

Sept. 24 at Faith Christian

Oct. 1 BYE

Oct. 8 St. David’s (Homecoming)

Oct. 15 Fayetteville Christian

Oct. 22 at Arendell Parrott Academy

Oct. 29 Cary Christian (Senior Night)

GREEN HOPE

Aug. 19 Broughton (Thursday Night)

Aug. 27 at Southern Lee

Sept. 2 at Overhills (Thursday Night)

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Apex Friendship

Sept. 24 Panther Creek

Oct. 1 at Middle Creek

Oct. 8 Cary

Oct. 15 at Holly Springs

Oct. 22 Green Level

Oct. 29 Apex

GREEN LEVEL

Aug. 20 Sanderson

Aug. 27 at Cardinal Gibbons

Sept. 3 Southeast Raleigh

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Cary

Sept. 24 Middle Creek

Oct. 1 at Apex

Oct. 8 Holly Springs

Oct. 15 at Panther Creek

Oct. 22 at Green Hope

Oct. 29 Apex Friendship

HERITAGE

Aug. 20 at Holly Springs

Aug. 27 South Granville

Sept. 3 Broughton

Sept. 10 at SandersonSept. 17 at Athens Drive

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Millbrook

Oct. 8 at Knightdale

Oct. 15 Wake Forest

Oct. 22 Wakefield

Oct. 29 at Rolesville

HILLSIDE

Aug. 20 Panther Creek

Aug. 27 at Southern Durham

Sept. 3 Dudley

Sept. 10 at RolesvilleSept. 17 South Granville

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Jordan

Oct. 8 at Riverside

Oct. 15 Chapel Hill

Oct. 22 at Northern Durham

Oct. 29 Southern Alamance

HOLLY SPRINGS

Aug. 20 Heritage

Aug. 27 at Jordan

Sept. 3 at Fuquay Varina

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Middle Creek

Sept. 24 at Apex Friendship

Oct. 1 Cary

Oct. 8 at Green Level

Oct. 15 Green Hope

Oct. 22 at Apex

Oct. 29 at Panther Creek

JORDAN

Aug. 20 Triton

Aug. 27 Holly Springs

Sept. 3 at Panther Creek

Sept. 10 at ClaytonSept. 17 Vance County

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Hillside

Oct. 8 Chapel Hill

Oct. 15 at Northern Durham

Oct. 22 at Southern Alamance

Oct. 29 Riverside

KNIGHTDALE

Aug. 20 Garner

Aug. 27 East Wake

Sept. 3 at Purnell Swett

Sept. 10 at Wilmington AshleySept. 17 Enloe (Homecoming)

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Wake Forest

Oct. 8 Heritage

Oct. 15 at Rolesville

Oct. 22 Millbrook (Senior Night)

Oct. 29 at Wakefield

LEESVILLE ROAD

Aug. 20 at Wakefield

Aug. 27 Panther Creek

Sept. 3 New Hanover

Sept. 10 at Southern DurhamSept. 17 Wake Forest

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Broughton

Oct. 8 at Cardinal Gibbons

Oct. 15 Athens Drive

Oct. 22 at Sanderson

Oct. 29 Enloe

MIDDLE CREEK

Aug. 20 Fuquay Varina

Aug. 27 at Garner

Sept. 3 Pinecrest

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Holly Springs

Sept. 24 at Green Level

Oct. 1 Green Hope

Oct. 8 Panther Creek

Oct. 15 Apex

Oct. 22 at Apex Friendship

Oct. 29 Cary

MILLBROOK

Aug. 20 at Apex Friendship

Aug. 27 Enloe

Sept. 3 Garner

Sept. 10 BroughtonSept. 17 Sanderson

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Heritage

Oct. 8 Rolesville

Oct. 15 at Wakefield

Oct. 22 at Knightdale

Oct. 29 Wake Forest

NORTHERN DURHAM

Aug. 20 Scotland County

Aug. 27 Franklinton

Sept. 3 Southern Durham

Sept. 10 at Vance CountySept. 17 Wakefield

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Riverside

Oct. 8 at Southern Alamance

Oct. 15 at Jordan

Oct. 22 Hillside

Oct. 29 at Chapel Hill

NORTH JOHNSTON

Aug. 20 Farmville Central

Aug. 27 at Rosewood

Sept. 3 at Smithfield Selma

Sept. 10 Nash CentralSept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 at North Pitt

Oct. 1 Spring Creek

Oct. 8 Beddingfield

Oct. 15 at Goldsboro

Oct. 22 at Eastern Wayne

Oct. 29 Princeton

NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN

Aug. 20 Cabarrus Warriors

Aug. 27 TBD

Sept. 3 SouthLake Christian

Sept. 10 at Bishop McGuinnessSept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 Harrells Christian

Oct. 1 Covenant Day

Oct. 8 at Charlotte Country Day

Oct. 15 Trinity Christian

Oct. 22 at Wake Christian

Oct. 29 at Ravenscroft

ORANGE

Aug. 20 at South Granville

Aug. 27 Chapel Hill

Sept. 3 at Cummings

Sept. 10 Granville CentralSept. 17 at Western Alamance

Sept. 24 Williams

Oct. 1 at Cedar Ridge

Oct. 8 Person

Oct. 15 at Northwood

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 Eastern Alamance

PANTHER CREEK

Aug. 20 Hillside

Aug. 27 at Leesville Road

Sept. 3 Jordan

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Apex

Sept. 24 at Green Hope

Oct. 1 Apex Friendship

Oct. 8 at Middle Creek

Oct. 15 Green Level

Oct. 22 at Cary

Oct. 29 Holly Springs

PRINCETON

Aug. 20 Smithfield Selma

Aug. 27 at East Duplin

Sept. 3 Rosewood

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Richlands

Sept. 24 Louisburg

Oct. 1 at Eastern Wayne

Oct. 8 Goldsboro

Oct. 15 Spring Creek

Oct. 22 at Beddingfield

Oct. 29 at North Johnston

RAVENSCROFT

Aug. 20 Granville Central

Aug. 27 at Sandhill Titans

Sept. 3 Cabarrus Warriors

Sept. 10 at SouthLake ChristianSept. 17 at Trinity Christian

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 High Point Christian

Oct. 8 at Charlotte Latin

Oct. 15 Wake Christian

Oct. 22 at Harrells Christian

Oct. 29 North Raleigh Christian

RIVERSIDE

Aug. 20 BYE

Aug. 27 Cape Fear

Sept. 3 Vance County

Sept. 10 at PersonSept. 17 at Granville Central

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Northern Durham

Oct. 8 Hillside

Oct. 15 Southern Alamance

Oct. 22 at Chapel Hill

Oct. 29 at Jordan

ROLESVILLE

Aug. 20 Pinecrest

Aug. 27 at East Forsyth

Sept. 3 at East Wake

Sept. 10 HillsideSept. 17 Broughton

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Wakefield

Oct. 8 at Millbrook

Oct. 15 Knightdale

Oct. 22 at Wake Forest

Oct. 29 Heritage

ST. DAVID’S

8-man Football

Aug. 20 BYE

Aug. 27 BYE

Sept. 3 Rocky Mount Academy

Sept. 10 Faith ChristianSept. 17 at Arendell Parrott Academy

Sept. 24 Fayetteville Christian

Oct. 1 BYE

Oct. 8 at Grace Christian

Oct. 15 Cary Christian

Oct. 22 John Paul II Catholic

Oct. 29 at Rocky Mount Academy

SANDERSON

Aug. 20 at Green Level

Aug. 27 Harnett Central

Sept. 3 at Triton

Sept. 10 HeritageSept. 17 at Millbrook

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Athens Drive

Oct. 8 Broughton

Oct. 15 at Enloe

Oct. 22 Leesville Road

Oct. 29 at Cardinal Gibbons

SMITHFIELD SELMA

Aug. 20 at Princeton

Aug. 27 at Nash Central

Sept. 3 North Johnston

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 South Johnston

Sept. 24 Wilson Hunt

Oct. 1 at Wilson Fike

Oct. 8 West Johnston

Oct. 15 at Southern Wayne

Oct. 22 C.B. Aycock

Oct. 29 at East Wake

SOUTHEAST RALEIGH

Aug. 20 at Enloe

Aug. 27 Riverside

Sept. 3 at Green Level

Sept. 10 NorthwoodSept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 at Fuquay Varina

Oct. 1 Clayton

Oct. 8 at Garner

Oct. 15 Cleveland

Oct. 22 at Corinth Holders

Oct. 29 South Garner

SOUTHERN DURHAM

Aug. 20 Wake Forest

Aug. 27 Hillside

Sept. 3 at Northern Durham

Sept. 10 at Leesville RoadSept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 Havelock

Oct. 1 at South Granville

Oct. 8 Granville Central

Oct. 15 J.F. Webb

Oct. 22 at Vance County

Oct. 29 Carrboro

SOUTH GARNER

Aug. 20 Wilmington Ashley

Aug. 27 Athens Drive

Sept. 3 at Enloe

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Garner

Sept. 24 Cleveland

Oct. 1 at Corinth Holders

Oct. 8 at Clayton

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 Fuquay Varina

Oct. 29 at Southeast Raleigh

SOUTH JOHNSTON

Aug. 20 at Western Harnett

Aug. 27 Triton

Sept. 3 Southern Lee

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Smithfield Selma

Sept. 24 Wilson Fike

Oct. 1 at C.B. Aycock

Oct. 8 Southern Wayne

Oct. 15 at Wilson Hunt

Oct. 22 East Wake

Oct. 29 West Johnston

WAKE CHRISTIAN

Aug. 20 at Lakewood

Aug. 27 Covenant Day

Sept. 3 BYE

Sept. 10 GrahamSept. 17 at Harrells Christian

Sept. 24 Trinity Christian

Oct. 1 Victory Christian/Northside Christian Royals (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 Hobbton

Oct. 14 at Ravenscroft (Thursday night)

Oct. 22 North Raleigh Christian

Oct. 29 at Metrolina Christian

WAKEFIELD

Aug. 20 at Leesville Road

Aug. 27 at Apex Friendship

Sept. 3 Clayton

Sept. 10 EnloeSept. 17 at Northern Durham

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Rolesville

Oct. 8 at Wake Forest

Oct. 15 Millbrook

Oct. 22 at Heritage

Oct. 29 Knightdale

WAKE FOREST

Aug. 20 at Southern Durham

Aug. 27 at Clayton

Sept. 3 at Wilmington Hoggard

Sept. 10 Cardinal GibbonsSept. 17 Leesville Road

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Knightdale

Oct. 8 Wakefield

Oct. 15 at Heritage

Oct. 22 Rolesville

Oct. 29 at Millbrook

WEST JOHNSTON

Aug. 20 at Harnett Central

Aug. 27 Western Harnett

Sept. 3 Gray’s Creek

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Wilson Fike

Sept. 24 at Southern Wayne

Oct. 1 East Wake

Oct. 8 at Smithfield Selma

Oct. 15 C.B. Aycock

Oct. 22 Wilson Hunt

Oct. 29 at South Johnston

--JAY EDWARDS