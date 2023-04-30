When is the Kentucky Derby? Here's your complete guide to the 2023 race

From the COVID-19 pandemic to a disqualification to an 80-1 long shot winning, the past few Kentucky Derby races have been anything but normal.

Will chaos reign again in 2023, or will the race return to form?

For now, we'll simply start with the basics. Here's everything you want to know about the 2023 Kentucky Derby held at Churchill Downs.

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Jockey Sonny Leon tossed roses into the air in celebration after winning the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby aboard Rich Strike. May 7, 2022

The Kentucky Derby has been held every year since 1875 and has been staged on the first Saturday in May every year since 1946, with two exceptions.

The 1945 Derby was held June 9 because of World War II and the 2020 Kentucky Derby was held Sept. 5 after it was moved over fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the Kentucky Derby falls on Saturday, May 6.

When is post time for the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Post time time is 6:57 p.m. EDT.

Where is the Kentucky Derby held?

A silver horseshoe is seen as horses go by during a race at Churchill Downs on Thursday. May 5, 2022 May 5, 2022

The Kentucky Derby is held at Churchill Downs, located at 700 Central Ave. in Louisville, Kentucky.

What TV channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

NBC has broadcast rights for the Kentucky Derby. Its national coverage runs from 2:30-7:30 p.m.

What will Kentucky Derby attendance look like in 2023?

The grandstand crowd waits for the start of the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Fans were not allowed at Churchill Downs in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the 2021 crowd was limited because of the pandemic, with an announced attendance of 51,838.

Attendance was close to normal in 2022 with 147,294 fans but still off the pre-pandemic number of 150,729 in 2019.

Churchill Downs' purse policy

Natosha Cuesta, right, smiles while holding her matching purse while sitting in the Grandstand on Thurby at Churchill Downs.

Each guest is permitted one bag no larger than 12-inches-by-6-inches-by-12-inches. Each guest is permitted one large clear bag — either a one-gallon clear Ziploc-style storage bag or a 12-inches-by-6-inches clear tote bag.

Diaper bags are allowed if you have a child with you.

When is the Kentucky Derby draw?

The draws for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks are set for 2-3 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

Who won the Kentucky Derby 2022?

Rich Strike, left, with jockey Sonny Leon aboard, wins the Kentucky Derby. May 7, 2022

Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby at 80-1 odds, the second-biggest upset in Kentucky Derby history. Rich Strike paid $163.60 on a $2 win bet.

Story continues

Donerail, at 91-1 odds in 1913, was the longest shot to win the race.

When is Kentucky Oaks 2023?

The Kentucky Oaks, a Grade 1 race for 3-year-old fillies, is scheduled for Friday, May 5.

When is Thurby 2023?

Thurby — considered by many "Louisville's Day" at the races during Derby Week — is scheduled for Thursday, May 4.

More things to know before the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2023: Race time, TV channel, horses in race, post draw