That time Julian Edelman pulled a Larry Bird on Malcolm Butler at Patriots practice

Julian Edelman won't compete against the Tennessee Titans in joint practices this week as he recovers from a broken thumb.

But Malcolm Butler already has plenty of experience going toe-to-toe with the New England Patriots wide receiver.

The Titans cornerback spent four seasons as Edelman's teammate in New England, battling the scrappy wideout in practice. How fierce were their battles? In a recent interview with The Athletic's John Glennon, Butler admitted Edelman would tell him the route he was going to run in practice and dare Butler to stop it.

"Yes he would, all the time," Butler told Glennon. "I can remember him telling me, ‘This is the fade route, and I don't think you can cover it.'

"I took that personally, and started working on stopping other routes. So of course, he ran the fade on me (for a completion)."

If Edelman's ploy sounds familiar, it's because Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird had a habit of doing the same thing, albeit with higher stakes.

Here's the famous story: Late in a tie game against the Seattle SuperSonics, Bird told Xavier McDaniel when and where he'd bury the game-winner over the Sonics forward -- then did exactly that.

Edelman obviously is no Larry Bird, but his ferocity clearly left an impression on a young Butler, who also considers himself a feisty competitor.

"When Julian gives it to you, he gives it to you," Butler said. "He's going to let you know about it. So that humbled me a little bit my rookie year when I was there."

Butler, fellow cornerback Logan Ryan and head coach Mike Vrabel will kick off their Patriots reunion Wednesday with a joint practice in Nashville.

