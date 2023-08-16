It’s time Jets take the training wheels off Mekhi Becton

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) runs on to the field in before the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

FLORHAM PARK — Trust the process. That’s been the stance. No matter how slow, the Jets believed it to be steady. They were, in their opinion, protecting Mekhi Becton and his surgically-repaired knee from himself.

After all, it wasn’t long ago Becton ripped the team for rushing him back in 2022. That, he told Newsday, led to him re-injuring his knee and missing the entire season. The Jets weren’t going to make that same mistake again. They planned to gradually build Becton back up — his strength, his confidence, his endurance.

Good. That’s smart. But now it’s time to take the training wheels off. It’s time for Big Ticket to get a big promotion.

Because the Jets desperately need him up front.

Becton’s status with this Jets’ regime has been strained, to say the least, ever since Robert Saleh took over as coach. Yes, GM Joe Douglas drafted him, but it was for Adam Gase. Becton’s relationship with many internally soured over the last three years.

There were weight and performance concerns in 2021. The former contributed to Becton suffering a six-week injury in the opener against the Panthers that ended up keeping him out the entire year. The Jets were increasingly disappointed when Becton skipped their voluntary offseason program the ensuing summer (even if for the birth of his first child), only to then report to mandatory minicamp at nearly 400 pounds.

Becton dropped some weight to pass his conditioning test and eventually return to practice, but, in early August, fractured his patella. Becton felt this was because he was rushed back and forced to play on the right side of the line, which put more strain on his recovering knee. The Jets felt it was because he wasn’t in shape. Either way, once again, Becton landed on the injured reserve.

While the former first-round pick undeniably rededicated himself and showed up to this summer’s offseason program in the best shape of his life (he was down to 365 pounds), the past had taken its toll. Not once, at any point this offseason, did Becton work with the first-team offense. As Billy Turner and Max Mitchell took turns as the starting left and right tackles, Becton practiced entirely with the second team. The only starting reps he saw came when Mitchell went down in practice this week. When Mitchell returned, Becton came back out.

Saleh said on Wednesday this was all intentional. Becton hadn’t played a full game since his rookie season. Even that season he was in-and-out of the lineup missing a month’s worth of snaps. They felt it would be a disservice to the other members of the offense if they trotted Becton out there with the starters when they didn’t know if he could even finish a game. So, until Becton proved to them he could play an entire game, he wouldn’t work with the ones.

That’s fine and fair, even if potentially flawed.

But now the Jets must baptize their big-bodied tackle by fire. They won’t know if he can play, or make it through a game, until they give him the chance to do so. If he can: Great. If he can’t: They need to go out there and find someone who can.

Because one thing has become overwhelmingly obvious through the first month of camp: The in-house alternatives cannot.

The Jets held a joint practice with the Panthers last week. The offensive line was a disaster — as showcased on Tuesday’s episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks. Tuesday, they worked against Todd Bowles’ Buccaneers. It was equally awful. Tampa Bay sacked Aaron Rodgers six times. The only passes the quarterback could complete were those thrown before his third step.

The Jets were without Duane Brown (left tackle), Laken Tomlinson (left guard) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (right guard) — yes. The problem: The interior of the line wasn’t the issue. Tampa’s pressure came in and around Turner and Mitchell time and time again. That was the case in Carolina, too.

Mitchell clearly isn’t all the back after missing a large portion of last season with blood clots. Turner, on the Rodgers scholarship, doesn’t look capable of starting NFL games.

Mitchell and Turner are both more the type of player this coaching staff want — grinders who put football over everything and refuse to come off the field unless they’re dragged off. But Becton has more physical talent in his mammoth left leg than both of the two combined.

Mitchell and Turner aren’t keeping anyone off Rodgers’ back right now. Becton’s talent can. The Jets are simply stunting their offensive growth the longer they keep Becton on the sideline for those two.

There’s no guarantee that the Jets will put Becton in with the starters and he’ll stay there. He could easily get hurt again. He might take himself out. There are also questions on whether or not Becton can hold up in protection. Injuries hid the fact he struggled mightily in camp in 2021 when trying to block not just Carl Lawson, but anyone in front of him.

But one thing is for certain: Becton won’t be any worse than what the Jets are dealing with now. So it’s time to adjust the plan.

No more slow and steady. Becton needs to play.