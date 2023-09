Is it time for the Jets to bench Zach Wilson for Trevor Siemian? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don hop on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show to discuss the New York Jets quarterback situation after the team brought in Trevor Siemian this week, and debate if it’s time to move on from Zach Wilson.

