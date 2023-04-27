What time will the Jaguars’ 24th overall pick happen in 2023 NFL Draft?

Jacksonville Jaguars fans will likely be staying up late Thursday night to watch the 2023 NFL Draft.

After picking first overall in back-to-back years, the Jaguars’ unlikely winning streak and playoff run last season means the team is now set to pick 24th overall on Thursday night.

Instead, it’s the Carolina Panthers that’ll be on the clock when the draft begins at 8 p.m. ET. So what time will the 24th pick happen? History offers some hints.

Here is what time the No. 24 overall selection happened in the last five years:

The Jaguars could trade up and pick earlier in the night, but if they opt to stay at 24th overall, history suggests the pick will happen within 15 minutes of 11 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire