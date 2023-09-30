What time is Iowa State football on today? Time, TV for Cyclones at No. 14 Oklahoma

Hoping to parlay its first Big 12 win into something much bigger, Iowa State (2-2, 1-0 Big 12 Conference) heads to No. 14 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0) for Saturday's showdown inside Memorial Stadium. Fox Sports 1 will televise the 6 p.m. affair.

The Cyclones picked up their first conference victory last Saturday with a 34-27 home victory over Oklahoma State, a win that saw Iowa State and quarterback Rocco Becht find some consistency through the air despite a futile rushing attack. The Sooners, meanwhile, welcomed Cincinnati to the Big 12 last week with a 20-6 road win. Oklahoma hasn't yielded more than 17 points in any of its four victories.

Iowa State leads the Big 12 in total defense and pass defense, and while Oklahoma has the B12’s top offense and top statistical quarterback. This could be a game within a game Iowa State wins.

As good as Iowa State’s secondary is, it’s still defending the Big 12’s passing leader. Dillon Gabriel leads in passing yards (1,227), touchdowns (12) and average passing yards a game (306.8). “He’s obviously a proven commodity,” ISU defensive coordinator Jon Heacock said about Gabriel, who is in his fifth college season. “He’ll probably be the best guy we’ve played to this point.” Keep an eye on tempo – Oklahoma plays quick.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

What channel is Iowa State football at No. 14 Oklahoma on today?

TV: FS1

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State football at No. 14 Oklahoma start today?

When: 6 p.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma

Who are the announcers for Iowa State football at Oklahoma today?

Play-by-play: Jeff Levering

Color analyst: Mark Helfrich

What are the betting odds for Iowa State football at Oklahoma today?

Moneyline: Oklahoma -1200, Iowa State +750

Spread: Oklahoma -20

O/U: 48.5

All odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Iowa State's 2023 football schedule

Sept 2 vs. UNI (W, 30-9)

Sept 9 vs. Iowa (L, 20-13)

Sept 16 at Ohio (L, 10-7)

Sept 23 vs Oklahoma State (W, 34-27)

Sept 30 at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Oct 7 vs TCU

Oct 14 at Cincinnati

Oct 28 at Baylor

Nov 4 vs Kansas

Nov 11 at BYU

Nov 18 vs Texas

Nov 25 at Kansas State

Randy Peterson contributed to this report.

