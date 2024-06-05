All-time great Wisconsin hockey player announces retirement from NHL

Former Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey player Joe Pavelski announced that he is retiring from hockey on Tuesday after 18 seasons in the NHL. The 39-year-old and the Dallas Stars were just eliminated in the league’s West Final against the Oilers, dropping the series 4-2.

Out of high school, the Plover, Wisconsin, native was selected in the seventh round of the 2003 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks before he ever ended up being a Badger.

Pavelski spent three seasons in Madison as a member of Wisconsin’s men’s hockey program from 2004-2006, leading the team in overall points in their 2006 National Championship winning season.

He spent the first 13 years of his professional career with San Jose, appearing in many playoff games, including the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, ultimately losing to the Penguins.

Pavelski went on to join the Dallas Stars, his final team, in 2019. While with the Stars, he was able to make his back to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In total, the center recorded many impressive stats over his career, most notably his 475 goals and 1,068 career points over 1,332 career NHL contests. His 74 postseason goals are the most all-time by an American-born player.

Wisconsin’s own Joe Pavelski retired from the NHL today. 7th round pick that produced 1,068 career points. Badger Legend. 🦡pic.twitter.com/7u24ZKhQKN — Badger Barstool (@badgerbarstool) June 5, 2024

Joe Pavelski was a 7th-round pick in the 2003 NHL Draft … 🔹1,332 career NHL games played

🔹475 goals

🔹1,068 points

🔹x4 NHL All-Star

🔹Most playoff goals by an American-born player (74) What an unbelievable story 👏 pic.twitter.com/OTsVQ2WSjM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 4, 2024

[mm-video type=playlist id=01eqbyzzyj3n3jt6m7 player_id=none image=

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire