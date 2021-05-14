All-time great Gator mentioned in SI’s all-time draft selections list

The 2021 NFL draft is over but the discussion continues on as football fans fear the void that awaits them as summer creeps near. But have no fear, there is still plenty to discuss when it comes to pro football’s spring tradition, be it next year’s predictions or looking back at the historical record.

Recently, Sports Illustrated did the latter and published its Greatest NFL Draft of All Time article, in which the Talk of Fame Network researched the greatest players selected at each of the first 259 draft slots. Out of all those picks, only one former Gator made the cut — Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith.

Here is how the numbers break down for one of the greatest Gators to ever don the illustrious Orange and Blue.

17. Emmitt Smith, HB, Dallas, 1990. (15, 226) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th anniversary team. All-decade. 1993 NFL MVP. 8 Pro Bowls. 3 Super Bowl rings. NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards.

