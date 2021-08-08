Go time at The Glen for the NASCAR Cup Series
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag to begin Sunday's race at Watkins Glen.
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag to begin Sunday's race at Watkins Glen.
Several drivers change positions in this week's top 10.
Wrap-up of all three NASCAR Series races at Watkins Glen International. Larson wins Cup race, John Hunter Nemechek wins regular season Truck title. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)
Watkins Glen marked the third time this season Chase Elliott has lost points because of NASCAR infractions.
Following Kyle Larson’s fifth win of the season Sunday at Watkins Glen, he moved into a tie with Denny Hamlin for the overall NASCAR Cup points lead.
Dennis Schroder's market in free agency has been quiet, which he did not expect after rejecting an extension from the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Red Sox reportedly are considering shaking things up in their rotation and in their lineup as their second-half struggles continue.
Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.
Dennis Schröder gambled on himself by turning down an $80 million extension from the Lakers, and it hasn't gone to plan.
When it comes to fan abuse, Bryson DeChambeau is in a no-win situation. The best thing he can do is turn the results around.
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
Kyle Larson continues to dominate our rankings, but the top three are shifting. Find out who else leads the series.
You have to see this amazing video of three bear cubs on a golf course.
The documentary reveals details of the brawl that have never been told – from Ron Artest, Jermaine O'Neal and Stephen Jackson.
NASCAR officials penalized two Cup Series teams and two Xfinity Series teams Tuesday for lug-nut violations during last weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International. RELATED: Cup Series standings Each of the two Cup Series teams was found with one unsecured lug nut in Sunday’s post-race check after the Go Bowling at The Glen, resulting in […]
The Fighting Irish again are firmly in the preseason top 10, but they have to replace a star quarterback and fill other major holes on offense.
The Yankees and Royals turned a dull game into one of the best of the year, with the Bombers edging out Kansas City, 8-6, in extra innings.
Adam Vinatieri caught up with old friends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, and the former Patriots kicker has a great picture to show for it.
The defending national champion will open the 2021 season at No. 1 in one prominent college football poll. Who else made the cut?
Preseason poll reactions have Oklahoma underrated at No. 3, Texas overrated at No. 19.
Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence will always be tied together. Here's how the rookies are performing early in camp.