Is it time for the Giants to start wondering if Daniel Jones is their franchise quarterback?

There are moments when it’s easy to see why the Giants fell so in love with Daniel Jones, like his perfect touchdown pass to Golden Tate in the waning moments on Monday night.

The problem is, those moments are becoming fewer and farther between.

And when they’re surrounded by so many miscues and awful decisions, the way they were in the Giants’ 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s hard not to wonder if it’s time to worry about the franchise quarterback. Yes, he’s only in his second season, his offensive line is a work in progress and he isn’t exactly surrounded by play-makers. But he’s not helping make anyone better.



In fact, he’s making things worse.

He certainly made things a lot worse on Monday night, with two hideous and costly second-half interceptions and misfiring on at least five deep shots to open receivers. Even the final play – the failed two-point conversion – came because Jones hesitated before throwing to a wide-open Dion Lewis, allowing the defender to get close enough to break it up.

“I think those were costly mistakes for us and something I have to continue to work on and improve,” Jones said. “I understand that.”

It would be one thing if this were a one-off, but bad decisions have become Jones’ calling card. He’s become a turnover machine, and a historically bad one. In 20 career starts he now has 21 career interceptions and 15 lost fumbles. Those 36 turnovers are the most in an NFL quarterback’s first 20 games since one of the NFL’s most famous first-round busts, Ryan Leaf (41).

That’s not good company to be in, especially when so much is riding on his shoulders. If Jones is a bust, it will obviously cost Giants GM Dave Gettleman his job along with many others in the Giants organization. It will also set the franchise back another few years as they search for Jones’ replacement, unless they’re lucky/unlucky enough to beat out the Jets in the race for Trevor Lawrence and the No. 1 overall pick.

And that’s where the Giants have to be right now: Wondering if Jones is the guy. They have to be concerned that all the promise he had last season has so suddenly disappeared. He threw for 256 yards against the Bucs, for only his second game with more than 250 passing yards all season long. He’s thrown an interception in all but one game this season and now has five touchdowns to go with his seven interceptions overall. He ranks near the bottom of NFL quarterbacks in almost every category. Meanwhile rookies like Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and the Chargers’ Justin Hebert seem to be having little trouble adjusting to the NFL at all.

“Daniel’s our quarterback, clearly put,” said Giants coach Joe Judge. “I like the way Daniel's fighting right now."

Jones is their quarterback because they have no other options at the moment. Colt McCoy is the backup, not an option for the future. So of course the Giants are going to ride Jones the rest of this season in the hopes that he proves they were right to draft him sixth overall last year.

And in fairness to him, plenty of young quarterbacks have taken longer than 20 games to put it all together. But Jones’ decline from his promising first season has been so alarming, the second half of the season has almost become an eight game audition to prove his worth. It’s not inconceivable that the Giants move on from him if they’re drafting high enough to grab Lawrence or even Ohio State’s Justin Fields – especially since Jones’ biggest backer is Gettleman, and if Jones continues to be this terrible, Gettleman will be gone.

“My focus is to prepare to win games, to play well week-to-week,” Jones said. “I take that seriously. That’s my job.”

OK, but right now he’s pretty terrible at his job. His pocket presence is lacking. His accuracy on deep throws are off. And his decisions – oh, those decisions. His two interceptions were simply forced throws. Both times he had time in the pocket but held the ball too long, only to decide to throw it when the pocket collapsed. He should’ve taken a sack or thrown the ball away, but both times he decided to force it instead. And worse: Both times he had Darius Slayton wide open, but he never saw him down the field.

That’s not an unusual mistake for a second-year quarterback, but this is becoming a weekly thing for Jones. And really, it could’ve been worse. He was almost picked off three times on his final drive of the game, long before he came within a whisker of tying the game.

