It's time for the Giants to break their win drought against the Eagles

As the Giants head to Philadelphia to face off against their division foe on Thursday, head coach Joe Judge should be showing them the record books for the last few meetings they've met each other.

There is not a single win checked off in the last seven times these two teams have met. And the Giants are 1-11 in their last 12 meetings.

This time around, the Eagles are reeling just as much as the Giants. They have been plagued by injuries left and right, Carson Wentz hasn't been his normal, accurate self, and they sit at 1-4-1 -- their tie coming against a lowly Cincinnati Bengals team.

New York is no better obviously, with Daniel Jones still turning the ball over and the offense not mustering any points. The defense has been incrementally working its way up each week, and should be thanked for the win last week against Washington.

But the Giants beat them all the time. The Eagles is who they really want to beat.

Judge was asked about that losing streak, and as always, he brushed off anything referencing the past. He did, however, note that the Giants are an improved team from the start of the season -- one the Eagles shouldn't take lightly.

"I don’t really think about that at all, actually," he explained on Tuesday. "Our goal right now is to prepare for this year’s Eagles team. This is a different team than it was in the past. We’re a more improved team than we were in Week 1 and we’re an improved team than we were seven days ago. Our only focus right now is getting ready for Philly. There’s a lot of things that can be drawn out and compared to, we don’t focus on that."

If there ever was a time to break this drought, it would be on Thursday night with the NFC East in shambles. The Giants could have a share of first place by the end of the week, even with a 2-5 record, because of how things are going. The Dallas Cowboys, who they've lost to seven straight times as well, got bulldozed by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. And the Football Team is having quarterback issues that isn't leading to any offense either at 1-5.

The division lead is somehow within reach, and it's up to Judge -- a Philly native -- to take down the team most of his family rooted for growing up, get the rivalry back to even ground, and take advantage of such a poor division this season.

The Eagles are without many key players like RB Miles Sanders, TE Zach Ertz, DT Malik Jackson and many more. Yes, Giants killer DeSean Jackson will be back, but Alshon Jeffrey won't be on the field to play with him.

On the road in front of Eagles fans at The Link, it's the best chance the Giants have to not only take a place at the top of the division, but maybe more importantly, shake off the humility they've suffered for the past few seasons.