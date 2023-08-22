It's time for football

Aug. 22—When Kenny Chesney released "The Boys of Fall" in July 2010, even he probably didn't know the popularity the song would gain in football stadiums across America.

Here in Alabama, the song would be played at almost every high school game for the next several years.

Recently, the song has received less playtime at local games, whether because it's been overplayed in the past or because it's given way to newer tunes. But occasionally you'll still hear that soft guitar intro emanating from a local stadium, and when it does, it truly does feel like football is here.

Football is indeed here.

In almost a sign of good will, Mother Nature shared a gift last week: a cold front — albeit one that still left highs above 80 degrees in Alabama — that gave the Tennessee valley just a taste of fall, or "football season" to most residents in Alabama.

High school football begins Thursday, with the season kicking into full gear Friday. It brings to culmination what has been a grueling nine months of work and preparation for players and coaches alike.

"It's one of the most rewarding situations in all of high school sports," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling.

Players and coaches aren't the only ones who have been patiently waiting. The fans are eager to see some action as well.

They'll be greatly rewarded this week.

On Thursday, a newer but nevertheless intense Limestone County rivalry will play out in Cavnar Stadium as the East Limestone Indians host the Athens Golden Eagles. The rivalry dates back only to 2006, but to many of today's generation of players, it's the ultimate bragging rights.

On Friday, Decatur will kick off a new era of football when Aairon Savage takes the field for his first game as head coach of the Red Raiders. It'll be Decatur's first game with a new head coach since 1995.

Also on Friday, just a few miles across the city, Austin will host Hartselle in a rivalry game that dates all the way back to 1964. The two teams have opened the season against each other every year since 2018. Hartselle won the first, Austin won in 2019 and 2020, and the Tigers have won the last two.

Other local teams in action at home are Decatur Heritage, Danville, Falkville and Ardmore.

But it may not feel like football season outdoors his week. Last week's cool front is long gone. Some games will even have later kickoff times because of the intense heat.

"It's a culmination of emotions. Since last season ended, you've been thinking of and working towards this moment," Lawrence County head coach Trent Walker said. "I'm a passionate guy, and football means a lot to me. Seeing the stadium packed out, the band playing, people standing on the fence and, most importantly, seeing your guys have fun, it's sweet."

