What time is the Final Four tonight? TV schedule, channels for 2024 March Madness national championship

The moment that the past five months have been building to has finally arrived.

A college basketball season that began in early November will come to a close on a Monday night in early April, with the sport’s two best teams for much of the 2023-24 season facing off to determine who will earn the right to forever be remembered as a champion.

Purdue and reigning national champion UConn, both 1 seeds, will square off Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for the championship game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Based on seeding and storylines, it should be one of the most anticipated title games in recent memory.

The Boilermakers and Huskies enter the matchup with a combined record of 70-7. Since the start of December, neither team has fallen further than No. 5 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. It will be just the ninth championship game since the NCAA Tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1985 that features two 1 seeds.

In a sport that is increasingly perimeter-oriented, even at the college level, Monday’s contest will be something of a throwback, with two 7-foot centers, Purdue’s Zach Edey (the reigning two-time national player of the year) and UConn’s Donovan Clingan, going against one another. It will mark the first time in the history of the Final Four that two starting centers standing 7-foot-2 or taller will match up.

Both teams have had a relatively clear path to the championship, with UConn and Purdue winning their five tournament games by an average of 25 and 19.6 points per game, respectively. In the Final Four Saturday, Purdue beat NC State by 13 while UConn defeated Alabama by 14. Though the Huskies enter the game as a 6.5-point favorites, according to odds from BetMGM, the Boilermakers have the potential to push them in a way nobody else has thus far — and, potentially, even beat them.

Here’s what you need to know to keep up with Monday night’s 2024 NCAA Tournament championship game, including time, TV channel, streaming options, score and more:

What channel is the national championship game on?

TV channel : TBS

Stream: March Madness Live app | Sling TV

The national championship game between Purdue and UConn will air on TBS. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will be on the call.

Streaming options for the game include the NCAA’s March Madness Live app and Sling TV.

March Madness national championship game start time

Date: Monday, April 8

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

The Huskies and Boilermakers are set to tip off from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Where is the national championship game in 2024?

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

Capacity: 73,000

The 2024 NCAA Tournament national championship game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. It is the second time in history that the site has hosted the Final Four and national championship game. The first occurred in 2017, when North Carolina beat Gonzaga to claim the final of Roy Williams' three national championships.

Who won the national championship in 2023?

UConn is looking for a repat national championship, having beaten 5 seed San Diego State 76-59 in the national championship game last season for Hurley's first championship with the Huskies. Coincidentally, the Huskies and Aztecs rematched again in 2024, with UConn winning 82-52.

Here is a look back at the national championship-winning teams over the last 10 seasons. For a full list, click here.

2023: UConn

2022: Kansas

2021: Baylor

2020: Canceled (COVID-19)

2019: Virginia

2018: Villanova

2017: North Carolina

2016: Villanova

2015: Duke

2014: UConn

