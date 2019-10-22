How time as father inspired 49ers' Tevin Coleman to help other parents

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tevin Coleman has his hands full.

When he's not toting the rock for the NFC's leading-rushing team, the 49ers running back usually has a firm grip on one or both of his two-year-old twins, Nazaneen and Nezerah.

One infant can be a tall enough task for even the most experienced of parents. Two simultaneously for a first-timer, and they can use all the help they can get.

That's why Coleman is installing changing tables in San Francisco as part of Pampers' commitment to install 5,000 of them across North America by 2021. It's a cause Coleman was motivated to get involved in through his own experience as a father.

"I see so many dads struggle having somewhere to change their kids," Coleman said after installing a changing table at the San Francisco Zoo on Tuesday. "I had a couple times where I had to change my kids in my trunk. It's real hard to do those things."

As you can imagine, Coleman's life has changed considerably since the arrival of his son and daughter.

"They're my kids," Coleman explained. "You look at the world differently. You look at everything differently when you have kids. It's just a joy coming home from work, and seeing them with their smiles on their faces is just an amazing feeling."

NFL players don't exactly have a ton of downtime. For every game played on Sunday, there's a week of practices, meetings, film study, treatment, lifting, etc. Add on 2-year-old twins to that load, and it would be understandable if it became overwhelming. Coleman insists that, yes, it's a demanding duality, but one he believes actually helps him on the field.

"It's definitely challenging," Coleman confirmed. "The things you have to do to be prepared for a game, the things you have to do at home to make sure that your kids are right and make sure your home is right ... it's definitely a challenge. But it keeps me on my toes. It keeps me focused and it definitely keeps me on the right track."

From the moment they were born, Coleman has set out to make his children proud. It didn't take him very long to do so, as he scored two touchdowns within their first 48 hours on the planet. It's a memory Coleman holds quite dearly.

"I feel amazing," Coleman said looking back on that performance. "I feel proud that I did an accomplishment for them. I had them Saturday and I had to play the next day. It was real tough, but it was a battle I had to do, and I came up with the win and two touchdowns for them, so it was amazing."

Safe to say, that was one happy weekend in the Coleman household. Both Nazaneen and Nezerah have an official piece of memorabilia to commemorate it, as dad brought home the balls from each scoring play.

In case you missed it, @Teco_Raww gives a shout out to his 1-day old twins following his big performance in the win over the Bucs! pic.twitter.com/EciIRC4ruI — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) November 26, 2017

Coleman played for the Atlanta Falcons at the time. Now, he's in the first year of a two-year contract signed with the 49ers in the offseason. The one main element of consistency? The presence of Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan was Coleman's offensive coordinator for two seasons in Atlanta. Now with San Francisco, he's his head coach. The promotion hasn't changed Shanahan one bit, according to Coleman.

"He's definitely not different," he said of Shanahan. "He's the same guy. He's the same cool guy that I always knew in Atlanta, he's just in a different position. It's just great to have him back."

Since joining the 49ers, Coleman has appreciated what he views as San Francisco placing an organizational priority on maintaining an active role in family life. That directive comes straight from Shanahan.

"That's what Kyle Shanahan is about -- family," Coleman said. "He brings the guys so close together -- and their families -- it's really important to him. It is family.

"Coming from Atlanta to San Francisco, it's far. Without my family being here, it would be kind of hard for me to have success."

Success. Coleman and the 49ers have experienced a lot of it so far, winning their first six games of the 2019 season. He was injured in the first game, but Coleman has returned for the last three and been San Francisco's leading rusher in each of the last two victories. The 49ers appear destined to end their postseason drought, but Coleman knows the job isn't even close to done yet.

"It's definitely hard to be 6-0, and it definitely takes hard work," Coleman said. "Kyle, he's just bringing the guys together and doing an amazing job as a coach and having the guys play for each other. I'm really looking forward to [the playoff push].

"Everybody is happy, everybody is doing great. But we still have to work. We still have to continue to fight and push to continue this streak."

Coleman has yet to fumble so far this season. Pretty impressive, considering how full his hands are.

How time as father inspired 49ers' Tevin Coleman to help other parents originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area