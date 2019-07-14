Is it time to re-examine Redskins RB situation after latest Derrius Guice setback? Or is the team safe either way?

The Redskins offense struggled to score points in 2018, and heading into 2019, that unit poses the biggest question marks for the organization.

Of course, the biggest mystery remains who will be the starting quarterback. One position that looked like a strength, however, was running back.

Now with less than two weeks before training camp opens, news emerged that second-year RB Derrius Guice is dealing with a hamstring injury. On Twitter Guice said not to worry about the hamstring, but players tend to be quite bullish about their own injury prognosis.

What is known about Guice is that he's dealt with injuries the last three seasons, including 2017 in college at LSU and an ACL tear last year in the preseason. He hasn't taken an NFL snap yet.

There are a few other things to consider too when looking at the Guice file.

The Redskins re-signed Adrian Peterson to a two-year deal this offseason, securing the veteran as part of their offense. Peterson did not come back thinking he would be a backup, especially as he's chasing down some significant historic NFL records.

Additionally, the Redskins selected Bryce Love in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Love is coming back from his own knee injury and seems highly unlikely to open training camp on the active roster.

Still, Love was a star at Stanford. If he can get his knee back to 100 percent, and one source said his ACL tear "was clean," he will be a contributor to the Redskins offense. That might not happen until 2020, but it could happen during the back half of the 2019 season too.

Elsewhere on the roster, Chris Thompson has a very clear role. That isn't changing.

Then there is Samaje Perine. Repeatedly this offseason, Washington head coach Jay Gruden has gone out of his way to compliment the third-year back out of Oklahoma.

This is a long way of saying that the Redskins have built themselves plenty of options should Guice continue to deal with injuries.

It's important to point out that Guice's hamstring might be incredibly minor. It might not impact his availability to start training camp in Richmond. This could all be much ado about nothing.

But it might not.

Less than a year removed from an ACL tear, and after dealing with multiple surgical setbacks due to infection, now Guice has a hamstring issue. The team brought back Peterson and drafted Love in the time in between.

Fans love and can't wait to see Guice on the field for the Burgundy and Gold. There is much to be excited about. The Redskins' brass has talked excitedly about Guice too.

But in the NFL, talk is cheap. Actions matter.

Bruce Allen made moves to ensure his team has options at running back whether Guice opens training camp or not.

Is it time to re-examine Redskins RB situation after latest Derrius Guice setback? Or is the team safe either way? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington