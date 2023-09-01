What time is the Europa Conference League group stage draw today?

The Europa Conference League is back with Aston Villa keen to go all the way under Unai Emery.

The Spaniard’s expertise in European knock-out competitions offers the chance to deliver some silverware for Villa.

West Ham won the competition last season, beating Fiorentina in the final, with the Hammers now in the Europa League as a result.

Villa’s strongest competition could come from the likes of Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Lille and the Viola, eager to go one further than last season as beaten finalists.

When is the Europa League draw?

The Europa Conference League draw takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco on Friday, September 1 and begins at 1:30pm UK time.

Which clubs have qualified?

Pot 1

Frankfurt (GER)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Club Brugge (BEL) – UEL M

AZ Alkmaar (NED) – UEL C

Gent (BEL) – T

Fenerbahçe (TUR) – U

LOSC Lille (FRA) – UEL O

Ferencváros (HUN)

Pot 2

PAOK (GRE) – UEL P

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) – V

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) – UEL N

Viktoria PlzeÅ (CZE)

Aston Villa (ENG) – UEL L

Ludogorets (BUL)

Fiorentina (ITA)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) – UEL K

Pot 3

Genk (BEL) – T

Zorya Luhansk (UKR)

Astana (KAZ)

BeÅiktaÅ (TUR) – U

HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Legia Warszawa (POL) – UEL S

Spartak Trnava (SVK) – V

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

Pot 4

Zrinjski (BIH)

KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)

Aberdeen (SCO) – UEL F

ÄukariÄki (SRB) – UEL Q

Lugano (SUI) – UEL R

Breidablik (ISL)

Nordsjælland (DEN)

Ballkani (KOS)

Where is the Europa Conference League final?

The Agia Sofia Stadium in Athens hosts the 2024 final and will be played on 29 May, 2024.

What are the Europa Conference League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 21 September

Matchday 2: 5 October

Matchday 3: 26 October

Matchday 4: 9 November

Matchday 5: 30 November

Matchday 6: 14 December