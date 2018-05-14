That time Draymond & Curry bonded over BBQ, beer when trailing Grizzlies in playoffs

Remember when Golden State was down two games to one to Memphis in 2015...?

In case you somehow missed the story:

After the Warriors lost Game 3 in New Orleans, Draymond Green sent Kevin Durant a long text at 4am.

"I just challenged him to be who he is. I had to tell him," Draymond told ESPN's Chris Haynes. "I didn't see him attacking or being aggressive enough on both ends of the floor like we need him to be. You know, I don't hold back. When I see something's wrong, I have to voice my opinion. There were no hard feelings. We're just trying to win a ballgame."

Durant responded with one of his best all-around games in a Warriors uniform -- 38 points, nine rebounds, five assists and terrific deffense.

After practice on Sunday, Steph Curry was asked if Draymond Green has ever done something like that to him.

"2015 championship run, in Memphis -- we were down 2-1," Curry explained. "And after the game, I was in my hotel room -- and I wouldn't call it sulking, but I was thinking about what I need to do better for the next game -- and he called and told me to come down to the BBQ spot down the street.

"We had a pretty unhealthy meal and I think we had a beer, and (he) put in perspective that were still in good shape … you need those type of moments where you kind of get our of your feelings a little bit, but also just keep the right perspective around winning a championship.

"It's a grind and it's tough. Whether it's Draymond making a call or us having a team dinner, you gotta find those moments."

-Curry's Game 2 vs Memphis -- 19 points, 7-for-10 overall, 2-for-11 from deep

-Curry's Game 3 at Memphis -- 23 points, 8-for-21 overall, 2-for-10 from deep



After the BBQ and beer summit...

-Curry's Game 4 at Memphis -- 33 points, 11-for-22 overall, 4-for-9 from deep, and the Warriors won to even the series at 2-2.

The Warriors are hoping they don't need to "find a moment" over the course of the Western Conference Finals vs Houston...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller