What time does Purdue basketball play vs Tennessee in Elite 8? Start time, TV schedule

Purdue basketball is one win away from reaching its first Final Four since 1980.

Standing in the way is No. 2 seed Tennessee (27-8). The Volunteers took care of Creighton, 82-75, late Friday night to set up a rematch of the 2019 Sweet 16, which is remembered as the Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline Game. That 99-94 overtime Purdue win sent the Boilermakers to their last Elite Eight appearance.

Doyel: Mark Few wanted Braden Smith. Now, Gonzaga coach wants Purdue PG to 'go win the f***ing thing.'

Lance Jones was Purdue missing link: 'I knew what sacrifices I had to make.'

Purdue is looking every bit a No. 1 seed, blowing out Grambling State and Utah State in the first two rounds before toying with Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Detroit.

Purdue vs. Tennessee in Elite 8 start time

The Boilermakers take on the Volunteers at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena.

What channel is Purdue basketball on vs Tennessee?

The Elite Eight game will be on CBS at 2:20 p.m., Sunday.

Andrew Catalan (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analysis) and Evan Washburn (sideline) will have the call.

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 202, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

When was last time Purdue played Tennessee?

In a top-10 matchup in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 21, 2023, the Boilermakers beat the Vols, 71-67. Fletcher Loyer scored 27 points and Zach Edey had 23 points and 10 rebounds. Tennessee led by as many as nine points midway through the first half.

Dalton Knecht, the eventual SEC Player of the Year, led Tennessee with 15 points, while Purdue held Tennessee to 26% (8-of-30) from behind the arc.

“We knew it was going to be a physical basketball game,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the game. “Both teams aren't going to shy away from that, playing hard. Not many things are easy to come by.”

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) on Friday, March 29, 2024, during the midwest regional semifinals at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs, 80-68.

Zach Edey is dominating March Madness

The reigning national player of the year, and a shoe-in to repeat as college basketball's best player has been particularly dominant in this year's NCAA tournament.

He's averaging 26.6 points and 16.3 rebounds in the Boilermakers' three NCAA wins.

With his 30-point, 21-rebound performance vs. Grambling State in the first round he became the first player to reach 30-and-20 in an NCAA tournament game since Maryland’s Joe Smith in 1995. Only one other player has reached those numbers in the past 50 years: IU’s Kent Benson in 1975.

Who will Tennessee use to guard Zach Edey?

The Volunteers aren't a particularly tall group and start four guards. It'll be up to 6-11 Jonas Aidoo (12.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg) and 6-8 Tobe Awaka (5.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg) to try and slow Edey down.

Good luck.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue vs Tennessee in Elite 8: Time, TV schedule in March Madness