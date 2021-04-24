Tadej Pogacar pounces to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege ahead of Julian Alaphilippe and David Gaudu - GETTY IMAGES

02:55 PM

Pogacar wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège!

Tadej Pogacar pips Julian Alaphilippe on the line to make it back-to-back wins for Slovenian riders at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) opened up the sprint for the line around 200 metres out before Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) blew his birthday candles out as he whizzed beyond veteran Spaniard. It was Tour de France champion Pogacar, however, who was left celebrating after the Slovenian jumped the Frenchman at the final moment in yet another dramatic conclusion to La Doyenne.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) rounded off the podium having finished third, making it the first time since 1953 that there have been two Frenchmen on the podium at Liège-Bastogne-Liège – Maurice Diot (second) and Raoul Rémy(third) since you asked.

02:54 PM

500 metres to go . . .

. . . and we are second away from discovering who is going to win the 107th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

02:53 PM

1.5km to go

Michael Woods puts in a dig, presumably wanting to shake off Julian Alaphilippe who would surely get the better of him in a sprint.

02:53 PM

2km to go

Nervous times for all involved in the leading group who are poised to challenge for the line honours in the old city of Liège.

02:51 PM

5km to go

Julian Alaphilippe, Alejandro Valverde, Tadej Pogacar, Michael Woods and David Gaudu are, as you would expect, working well together. Each man doing their turn, none too keen on doing any longer than they need to. Their advantage is holding at the 35sec mark.

02:48 PM

8km to go

The quintet's advantage has increased to over 30 seconds. Surely – surely – a group of this talent will not throw it away at the last? Beware Matej Mohoric who is a demon descender and last year attacked on the incoming descent before catching the leading group to take fourth.

02:43 PM

11km to go

Michael Woods is looking sprightly. After a brief move off the front the Canadian is reeled back in.

Michael Woods - GETTY IMAGES

Valverde is not wasting an ounce of energy. Could the 41-year-old win a fifth title here today to go level with Eddy Merckx or will Woods be making history by becoming the first Canadian to prevail at Liège-Bastogne-Liège ? Perhaps Julian Alaphilippe or David Gaudu will end France's long wait – they have not won here since Bernard Hinault in 1980 – or maybe Tadej Pogacar can make it back-to-back wins for Slovenia following Primoz Roglic's win last year.

02:41 PM

All change: 12km to go

Michael Woods, Alejandro Valverde, Tadej Pogacar, Julian Alaphilippe and David Gaudu lead the race by around 15sec. Primoz Roglic and a handful of the other favourites are giving chase. By the way, there is a headwind at the finish and so if it comes down to a sprint finish then nobody will want to go too early.

02:39 PM

13.5km to go

UAE Team Emirates put David Formolo on the front and Richard Carapaz is caught. Primoz Roglic is looming and Ineos Grenadiers have vanished. Michael Woods is looking strong, and Alejandro Valverde is there alongside Pogacar, world champion Julian Alaphilippe and David Gaudu.

02:36 PM

Reminder of today's finale . . .

Finale

02:36 PM

14km to go

And onto the Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons goes Richard Carapaz, the Ecuadorian holding a 19sec lead on the chasing group of absolute hitters.

02:32 PM

17.5km to go

There is just one recognised climb to follow – Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons (se below) – and Richard Carapaz is in the boxseat, but can he hold off the peloton which includes some serious horsepower?

Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons

02:31 PM

20km to go

Richard Carapaz the lone leader.

02:28 PM

22.5km to go

Adam Yates, Richard Carapaz, Marc Hirschi, Mauri Vansevenant and David Gaudu are all in the second group on the road . . . and one of the Ineos Grenadiers riders sets off! Can Carapaz make another slice of cycling history by becoming the first Ecuadorian ​to win a monument?

02:25 PM

23.7km to go

Now onto the Côte des Forges Adam Yates joins forces with Tao Geoghegan Hart, the pair being joined by Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

02:23 PM

24km to go

The Duracell Bunny award of the day must be going to Tao Geoghegan Hart. The Ineos Grenadiers rider has attacked off the front of the peloton, forcing others to counter his move.

Tao Geoghegan Hart - GETTY IMAGES

02:20 PM

Going solo . . .

Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) is the last man standing, the Belgian leading by 47sec.

02:19 PM

27km to go

Following a brief scare for Julian Alaphilippe, the world champion has regained contact with the graoup this is still being pulled along by Tao Geoghegan Hart. Alejandro Valverde is in the group, as is Primoz Roglic, Maximilian Schachmann and Tadej Pogacar. Tiesj Benoot (DSM) is also in here, a tough rider who I haven't mentioned today, while Ineos Grenadiers has Adam Yates and Richard Carapaz well placed.

02:15 PM

30km to go

The leading griup has been whittled down to four riders, their gap now down to just 35sec. Tao Geoghegan Hart is back on the front. Not too far from the penultimate climb of the day, the Côte des Forges that, you've guessed it, is short but very very steep . . .

Côte des Forges

02:12 PM

33km to go

Tao Geoghegan Hart is burying himself here today for his team-mates. The Giro d'Italia champion more or less single-handedly pulled them all over to the Mark Donovan et al, before Adam Yates moved to the front.

02:09 PM

34km to go

Tao Geoghegan Hart is looking really strong here today, just as he did at La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday when he towed team-mate Tom Pidcock back following a crash. Oh my, that effort from Geoghegan Hart has caused some gaps – and world champion Julian Alaphilippe is on the wrong side of a split.

02:07 PM

35km to go

Tao Geoghegan Hart rises out of his saddle as his Ineos Grenadiers team take over on the front of the peloton with four riders setting a fierce pace. Presumably either Adam Yates, Richard Carapaz or Michal Kwiatkowski are feeling strong today.

02:04 PM

Back in the peloton . . .

. . . there has been a crash. I don't think any of the main protagonists were caught up here though.

02:03 PM

Here we go . . .

The breakaway is onto the Côte de La Redoute and almost immediately the group starts to splinter.

02:00 PM

37km to go

Luke Rowe has been tanking it on the front, setting a fierce pace as the teams jostle for position. Nobody wants to be caught out when the take a right-hand turn onto the Côte de La Redoute where the race may not be won, but it can certainly be lost.

01:58 PM

38km to go

Not too far now from one of the key parts in today's race, the two-kilometre ascent of the Côte de La Redoute that has an average gradient of 8.90% but do not be fooled, by ramps up to pitches of 13%. ​Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto-Soudal) and Mark Donovan (DSM) remain stuck in no man's land, the trio still trailing the breakaway by around a minute.

Côte de La Redoute

01:54 PM

45km to go

Technical issues here, but hopefully there will be now more today! Anyway, that chasing trio is now just over a minute behind the leading septet, while Deceuninck-Quick Step appear to have taken control on the front of the peloton with four or five riders at the head of the bunch.

01:47 PM

Britain's got talent . . .

Mark Donovan, who is currently in the trio of rider that are chasing down the breakaway, is one of the young British riders that are riding in the WorldTour right now. Here's what we wrote about him earlier this month . . .

GB

"The former runner that came to cycling late is still just 22, but has made great strides since joining his current squad from Team Wiggins in 2020. Endured a baptism of fire last year with WorldTour outings at Critérium du Dauphiné, La Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Ghent-Wevelgem before making his grand tour debut at the Vuelta a España. Managed two top-fives on uphill finishes at the Vuelta."

01:43 PM

50km to go

Incoming climbs . . .

01:40 PM

53km to go

The peloton appears to have taken its collective feet off the gas, meaning the breakaway has regained a minute or so. Interesting to note Lotto-Soudal now has a pair in the leading two groups, presumably the plan being they can help a team-mate later in the day? But who, Tim Wellens or, whisper it: is Philippe Gilbert about to wind back the clock?*

*Er, I doubt it.

01:33 PM

58km to go

Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), the Ukrainian who went close to winning a stage at last year's Giro d'Italia, bridges over to Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto-Soudal) and talented young Briton Mark Donovan (DSM) to form a chasing trio, trailing the breakaway by 2min 15sec.

01:30 PM

60km to go

The breakaway has crested the Col du Rosier, but lost around 1min 30sec on the chasing peloton.

01:27 PM

63km to go

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), who has a team-mate in the breakaway, moves to the front and appears to be riding hard. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) responds along with a handful of others, before Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) counter-attacks off the front. Interesting to note that neither Deceuninck-Quick Step, Jumbo-Visma or UAE Team Emirates really responded.

The peloton winds its way through the Belgian Ardennes - GETTY IMAGES

01:22 PM

64.5km to go

At 4.4km, the Col du Rosier is the longest climb in today's race and the breakaway riders are just under 2.5km from the summit. The peloton, meanwhile, is on the lower part of the climb and Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo) briefly does a turn on the front before Rubén Fernández (Cofidis) takes over. It will surprise nobody to learn that Deceuninck-Quick Step has a posse tucked in just behind.

01:20 PM

Pogacar has a mechanical!

One of the pre-race favourites Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who was third here last year, has had an issue with his bike and was forced to stop. The young Slovenian and reining Tour de France champion wasted little time in getting back to the business of riding his bike but will be burning a few matches here as he chases back on.

01:18 PM

66km to go

Alpecin-Fenix have, I think, shown themselves near the front of the peloton for the first time today.

01:15 PM

70km to go

Despite that flurry of attacks off the front of the peloton, the breakaway's advantage is holding around the four-minute mark. One gets the feeling that these attacks are more exploratory than anything else. Testing their rivals' resolve.

01:12 PM

72km to go

The attacks are starting to come in waves. Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r-Citroën) is the latest to rise out of his saddle and press down on those cranks and he is followed by another Belgian Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal).

01:09 PM

74km to go

Another small attack from an Astana-Premier Tech rider, but it was closed down very quickly by Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), a former winner here who counters with an attack of his own.

01:06 PM

75km to go

The climbs are coming thick and fast now. Next up for the peloton is the Côte de la Haute-Levée – 2.2km long at a gradient of 7.50% – and a number of riders are starting to labour. Enric Mas (Movistar) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) were just spotted falling out of the back.

12:59 PM

79km to go

The peloton is onto Eddy Merckx's favourite climb – that's the Côte de Stockeu between you and me – with the full width of the road being filled out with riders from the big teams. Groupama-FDJ, Ineos Grenadiers, Deceuninck-Quick Step and BikeExchange are all represented. Interesting to note that the aforementioned Michael Matthews was positioned up near the front, the Aussie gaining himself plenty of sliding room – when a rider, particularly a sprinter, starts the climb at the front then drifts back through the bunch with the aim of not falling out of the back before they reach the summit. This is a very canny way of saving energy in tough races like this.

12:53 PM

81.5km to go

Hello, what's this? Luis León Sánchez has just moved to the front of the peloton taking with him Astana-Premier Tech team-mate Omar Fraile. Ineos Grenadiers, powered by Luke Rowe, respond.

The peloton is not too far away from the wall-like Côte de Stockeu that is just 1,000 metres in length, but with an average gradient of 12.50% is going to hurt. It will also, one assumes, cause some splits in the big group that trails the breakaway by 4min 25sec.

12:43 PM

90km to go

Somewhere in here is Michael Matthews who with his fast finish may fancy his chances today. The Australian would certainly stand a chance with the new-look finish to Liège-Bastogne-Liège – ok, relatively new – since the line was moved from Ans back to Liège.

Michael Matthews - GETTY IMAGES

As you can see from the finale to the race, if a rider can get over the Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons, the final climb of the day (below), and go to the line with the leaders then he stands a decent chance.

Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons

The downhill section suits a late attack from a rider in the style of Matej Mohoric (fourth here last year) or your Marc Hirschis (UAE Team Emirates) of the world, though one suspects those names would not be allowed the space for such an attack.

Finale

12:33 PM

95km to go

Over the top of the Côte de Mont le Soie goes the breakway riders with one or two of them opting to remove their arm warmers. The peloton, currently led by Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Pieter Serry, has just started the 1.7km climb with an average gradient of 7.90%.

Côte de Mont le Soie - GETTY IMAGES

12:24 PM

Under 100km to go . . .

It looks like a lovely day out in the Ardennes, not too dissimilar to the weather we are having in much of Britain: clear blues skies with a light breeze. Not too hot, but not too cold – perfect for cycling.

The breakaway - GETTY IMAGES

It will surprise few to discover that Deceuninck-Quick Step, Movistar, Bora-Hansgrohe and Israel Start-up Nation all have domestiques up near the front of the peloton, setting a nice tempo while ensuring the breakaway does not gain too much time on them.

12:13 PM

As it stands . . .

As you may expect there is a decent sized breakaway that comprises seven riders – Sergey Chernetskiy (Gazprom-RusVelo), Laurens Huys (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto-Soudal), Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles), Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) – with that septet holding a 6min 22sec lead.

However, despite that advantage and there being 'just' 105 kilometres of racing to go there is still an awful lot of climbing for these riders to do. In fact, there are still nine of those 11 recognised climbs to tackle so there is still plenty of time for the favourites to rein that breakaway back in, or for their legs to fall off once the road ramps up high into the double digits.

10:46 AM

Vollering leads home Dutch one-two in Liège

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) won the women's race after outsprinting Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) at the end of 140.9km race from Bastogne to Liège.

Demi Vollering, Annemiek van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini - GETTY IMAGES

Having worked on behalf of team-mate Anna van der Breggen at the midweek Flèche Wallonne, the world champion produced a selfless ride for her Dutch compatriot as she set a fierce tempo on the front of a five-woman group in the finale of the fiercely contested race.

Having gone onto the final climb of the day, the viciously steep Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons (see profile below), Van der Breggen pressed on causing a split in the sizeable group. While Van Vleuten and Longo Borghini were able to follow, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) and Vollering regained contact shortly afterwards.

Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), however, lost contact with the main protagonists and were unable to regain contact, thanks mainly to the huge effort put in by Van der Breggen who will retire from racing at the end of the season to become a directeur sportif.

Van Vleuten was the first to open up their sprint, but in the end there was only ever going to be one winner and Vollering overhauled her as the line neared to land the biggest win of her career.

"Anna did such a good job, and the whole team, that I could finish it... that’s awesome," an emotional Vollering told television reporters afterwards. "I am really grateful that they [her SD Worx team] did it for me, and it is such an amazing team, thanks to the whole team.

Demi Vollering beats Annemiek van Vleuten to win women's edition of Liege-Bastogne-Liege - GETTY IMAGES

"It was really hard on the climbs. At one moment we were gone with this group, then Vos came back, and it is better to not sprint with her, of course, so I was really happy that it did break again. Anna did a lead-out the last 10 kilometres or something, it was awesome.

"This is a race I really like, two years ago I was third here in my first pro year, and now already I won, it is a dream coming true."

07:25 AM

Hello . . .

And welcome to our live rolling blog from Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the third monument of the season following the postponement of Paris-Roubaix and the last WorldTour race of the spring classics campaign.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège is a lumpy affair, featuring numerous horribly steep climbs deep in the heart of the Belgian Ardennes. While the race may lack some of the romance of the cobbled classics – particularly the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix – it is widely regarded as one of the toughest one-day races in the WorldTour.

LBL

Although there are just 11 recognised climbs — Côte de la Roche en Ardenne, Côte de Saint-Roch, Côte de Mont le Soie, Côte de Wanne, Côte de Stockeu, Côte de la Haute-Levée, Col du Rosier, Côte de Desnié, Côte de La Redoute, Côte des Forges and Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons — the route offers riders few opportunities to recover between the short, but vicious, climbs that pepper the course.

Within the final 36 kilometres of the 259.1km route three nasty little climbs — Côte de La Redoute, Côte des Forges and Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons — all with average gradients of around eight per cent or more that will test the riders and end the hopes of those not strong enough to stay within distance of the key protagonists.

Unlike Flèche Wallonne, the midweek race where the winner is almost exclusively decided upon the final ascent of the Mur de Huy, Liège-Bastogne-Liège does at least have some jeopardy involved, making it a fascinating spectacle. In fact, last year's race where Primoz Roglic pipped the new world champion Julian Alaphilippe to victory as the Frenchman prematurely counted his chickens was, arguably, the best one-day race of 2020. Which is saying something.

Watching brief . . .

The women's race, the 140.9-kilometre run from Bastogne to Liège, got under way at 7.50am (BST) while the men's race starts at 10.15am.

Those lucky enough to have subscriptions can watch the action on Eurosport or GCN Race Pass. If you cannot watch the race on TV, or your smartphone, then you can follow the action here – bookmark this page and return at around 1pm to follow the action with us.

Riders to watch out for

The good news for cycling fans is that almost all of the big names will be racing today, though unfortunately for fans of British riders man-of-the-moment Tom Pidcock (Ineos Greanadiers) was forced to pull out on the eve of the race. Having crashed around 28km from the finish of Flèche Wallonne, the 21-year-old did remarkably well to chase back on with help from team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart and in fact managed to take sixth. However, having sustained a few bumps and bruises it was decided to give today's race a swerve.

Tao Geoghegan Hart - GETTY IMAGES

On the starting line, though, is the aforementioned defending champion Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) who has a strong looking team riding in support of him, while Alaphilippe leads the charge for Deceuninck-Quick Step. Alongside the world champion is a supreme young talent who goes by the name of Mauri Vansevenant and although just 21, like Pidcock, the Belgian rider from Ostend looks like a real star and one that appears at home in the hilly Ardennes.

Julian Alaphilippe and Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mate Mauri Vansevenant at the sign-on on Sunday morning - GETTY IMAGES

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, who finished third here last year, is broadly expected to be leading the UAE Team Emirates line-up, thoughg only because his new team-mate Marc Hirschi who was second in Liège in 2020, has yet to exhibit the form that made the young Swiss one of the hottest properties around.

Marc Hirschi and Tadej Pogacar - GETTY IMAGES

Jakob Fuglsang, who landed his first monument at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2019, is in action today, the Dane though may end up being overshadowed by Spanish team-mate Alex Aranburu who has secured a series of impressive results, including a stage at Itzulia Basque Country and seventh at Milan-Sanremo before narrowly missing out on top-10 finishes at Amstel Gold and Flèche Wallonne.

Alex Aranburu and Jakob Fuglsang - GETTY IMAGES

Wout Poels, another former winner, is here with Bahrain Victorious team-mates Matej Mohoric (fourth in 2020) and Dylan Teuns while the ageing, and quite possibly past it, Philippe Gilbert will be in action with fellow Belgian and Lotto-Soudal team-mate Tim Wellens.

Speaking of veterans, the four-time winner Alejandro Valverde celebrates his 41st birthday on Sunday and is honouring the occasion by pinning on the number 41 to the back of his Movistar jersey. Having finished third at Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday one suspects the Spaniard is not simply turning up for the birthday cake, he will be wanting something to wash it down with.

Alejandro Valverde - GETTY IMAGES

There are a stack more who could do something given the right circumstances. Young Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) arrives is good form, while Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2rCitroën) has been threatening for some time, but has not quite managed to. Yet.

Michael Woods is another perennial favourite for these races featuring steep and spicy climbs, and one suspects his Israel Start-up Nation team will be throwing their full weight behind the Canadian in the absence of Dan Martin. Esteban Chaves (BikeExchange), Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) all certainly have it within themselves to challenge.

For those keen on looking out for the Britons, Simon Carr (EF Education-Nippo) is worth watching, as is Ben Tulett (Alpecin-Fenix) who, at the age of 19 years and 242 days, is the youngest rider at this year's race and having finished 12th at Flèche Wallonne is clearly a man for the steep stuff. Oh, he's also a cyclo-cross rider. Of course he is. Mark Donovan (DSM) was 54th at Flèche Wallonne, James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick Step) looked good there too.

Following the withdrawal from Pidcock their starting line-up, Ineos Grenadiers has three British riders with Adam Yates expected to he handed freedom to chase his own ambitions, while Giro d'Italia champion Tao Geoghegan Hart – coincidentally the 26-year-old sealed that memorable maglia rosa six months ago today – is, I understand, very fond of racing the Ardennes. The ever-reliable Luke Rowe will, one assumes, be on road captain-domestique duties.

Confirmed starting list

WorldTour

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra)

Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Dorian Godon (Fra) Ben O'Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Michael Schär (Swi), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel).

Astana-Premier Tech (Kaz)

Alex Aranburu (Spa), Stefan de Bod (SA), Omar Fraile (Spa), Jakob Fuglsang (Den), Hugo Houle (Can), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Luis León Sánchez (Spa).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

Eros Capecchi (Ita), Jack Haig (Aus), Heinrich Haussler (Aus), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Domen Novak (Slo), Mark Padun (Ukr), Wout Poels (Hol), Dylan Teuns (Bel).

BikeExchange (Aus): Brent Bookwalter (US), Esteban Chaves (Col), Lucas Hamilton (Aus), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Tanel Kangert (Est), Michael Matthews (Aus), Mikel Nieve (Spa).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Cesare Benedetti (Ita), Matteo Fabbro (Ita), Wilco Kelderman (Hol), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Maximilian Schachmann (Ger), Ide Schelling (Hol, neo-pro), Andreas Schillinger (Ger).

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Fernando Barceló (Spa), Rubén Fernández (Spa), Simon Geschke (Ger), Jesús Herrada (Spa), Guillaume Martin (Fra), Anthony Perez (Fra), Rémy Rochas (Fra).

Deceuninck-Quick Step (Bel)

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Joao Almeida (Por), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den), James Knox (GB), Pieter Serry (Bel), Mauri Vansevenant (Bel, neo-pro).

DSM (Ger)

Nikias Arndt (Ger), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Mark Donovan (GB, neo-pro), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Andreas Leknessund (Nor, neo-pro), Martijn Tusveld (Hol), Kevin Vermaerke (US).

EF Education-Nippo (US)

Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu), Simon Carr (GB, neo-pro), Lawson Craddock (US), Sergio Higuita (Col), Alex Howes (US), Hideto Nakane (Jpn), Michael Valgren (Den).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

Bruno Armirail (Fra), William Bonnet (Fra), David Gaudu (Fra), Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Rudy Molard (Fra), Romain Seigle (Fra).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB)

Richard Carapaz (Ecu), Eddie Dunbar (Irl), Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB), Michal Golas (Pol), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Luke Rowe (GB), Adam Yates (GB).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel)

Jan Bakelants (Bel), Ludwig De Winter (Bel), Quinten Hermans (Bel, neo-pro), Maurits Lammertink (Hol), Lorenzo Rota (Ita), Kevin Van Melsen (Bel), Loïc Vliegen (Bel).

Israel Start-up Nation (Isr)

Guillaume Boivin (Can), Omer Goldstein (Isr), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Daryl Impey (SA), Krists Neilands (Lat), Guy Sagiv (Isr), Michael Woods (Can).

Jumbo-Visma (Hol)

Robert Gesink (Hol), Lennard Hofstede (Hol), Paul Martens (Ger), Sam Oomen (Hol), Christoph Pfingsten (Ger), Primoz Roglic (Slo), Jonas Vingegaard (Den).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel)

Philippe Gilbert (Bel), Sébastien Grignard (Bel, neo-pro), Tomasz Marczynski (Pol), Sylvain Moniquet (Bel, neo-pro), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel), Harm Vanhoucke (Bel), Tim Wellens (Bel).

Movistar (Spa)

Jorge Arcas (Spa), Matteo Jorgenson (US, neo-pro), Lluís Mas (Spa), Enric Mas (Spa), Gonzalo Serrano (Spa), Alejandro Valverde (Spa), Carlos Verona (Spa).

Qhubeka-Assos (SA)

Sander Armée (Bel), Fabio Aru (Ita), Sean Bennett (US), Simon Clarke (Aus), Sergio Henao (Col), Robert Power (Aus), Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita).

Trek-Segafredo (US)

Julien Bernard (Fra), Nicola Conci (Ita), Niklas Eg (Den), Alexander Kamp (Den), Bauke Mollema (Hol), Michel Ries (Lux, neo-pro), Toms Skujins (Lat).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Rui Costa (Por), David de la Cruz (Spa), Davide Formolo (Ita), Marc Hirschi (Swi), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Brandon McNulty (US), Tadej Pogacar (Slo).

Pro-Continental teams

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel)

Jimmy Janssens (Bel), Xandro Meurisse (Bel), Kristian Sbaragli (Ita), Ben Tulett (GB), Otto Vergaerde (Bel), Louis Vervaeke (Bel), Philipp Walsleben (Ger).

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra)

Warren Barguil (Fra), Thibault Guernalec (Fra), Kévin Ledanois (Fra), Lukasz Owsian (Pol), Laurent Pichon (Fra), Alan Riou (Fra), Diego Rosa (Ita).

Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles (Bel)

Laurens Huys (Bel), Rémy Mertz (Bel), Kenny Molly (Bel), Mathijs Paasschens (Hol), Joel Suter (Swi), Jelle Vanendert (Bel), Luc Wirtgen (Lux).

Gazprom-RusVelo (Rus)

Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus), Roman Kreuziger (Cze), Petr Rikunov (Rus), Evgeny Shalunov (Rus), Dmitry Strakhov (Rus), Simone Velasco (Ita), Ilnur Zakarin (Rus).

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Bel)

Ruben Apers (Bel), Alex Colman (Bel), Rune Herregodts (Bel), Julian Mertens (Bel), Thomas Sprengers (Bel), Aaron Van Poucke (Bel), Aaron Verwilst (Bel).

Total Direct Énergie (Fra)

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra), Fabien Doubey (Fra), Valentin Ferron (Fra), Marlon Gaillard (Fra), Fabien Grellier (Fra), Pierre Latour (Fra), Julien Simon (Fra).