What time does Kentucky Derby start? Complete guide to the 2022 race

From the disqualification of Maximum Security in 2019 to the coronavirus-delayed race in 2020 to last year's controversy surrounding trainer Bob Baffert and winner Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby has produced more than its fair share of drama in the past three years.

The Kentucky Derby has been held every year since 1875 and has been staged on the first Saturday in May every year since 1946, with two exceptions.

The 1945 Derby was held June 9 because of World War II and the 2020 Kentucky Derby was held Sept. 5 after it was moved over fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two horses with connections to El Paso are on the Derby Day undercard.

So what will the headlines be in 2022?

For now, we'll start with the basics. Here's everything you want to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby held at Churchill Downs:

When is the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

This year, the Kentucky Derby falls on Saturday, May 7.

When is post time for the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

The 2022 Kentucky Derby has a post time of 4:57 p.m. MDT.

Where is the Kentucky Derby held?

The Kentucky Derby is held at Churchill Downs, located at 700 Central Ave. in Louisville, Kentucky.

What TV channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

NBC has broadcast rights for the Kentucky Derby.

Fans can also stream the race via nbcsports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Horses with El Paso ties are part of Kentucky Derby undercard

El Paso owned Jackie's Warrior, the top male thoroughbred male sprinter in 2021, will return to the racetrack on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on the undercard of the Kentucky Derby.

The 4-year-old Kentucky-bred, who is owned by El Paso's Judy and Kirk Robison, will run in the Grade 1 seven-furlong, $750,000 Churchill Downs Stakes (Race 10). Steve Asmussen trains the horse and his regular rider Joel Rosario will be aboard.

Bye Bye Bobby, who is trained by Sunland Park and Ruidoso Downs based trainer Todd Fincher runs in an allowance/optional claiming race at 1 1/16th miles at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The colt is entered race No. 4 on Saturday's undercard.

