What time does 2023 NFL draft start Friday? Second and third round pick order, how to watch

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft is in the books.

And Thursday night's proceedings provided a number of surprises (ahem, Houston Texans) and an expected No. 1 pick, when the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

There are plenty of talented players still available as the draft resumes with the second and third rounds on Friday night. The most noteworthy available player is Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who was projected by many to be a first-round selection, but went undrafted on Thursday night. How far down the draft order might he tumble?

Here's everything you need to know about Friday night at the draft:

What time does the second round of the 2023 NFL draft start?

The second round will start at 7 p.m. ET, with the third round to follow.

Day 3 of the NFL draft, featuring Rounds 4-7, will begin Saturday at noon ET.

What TV channel is the 2023 NFL draft on?

The NFL draft will be broadcast live on ABC, ESPN (then ESPN2 starting at 8 p.m. ET) and NFL Network. A Spanish-language broadcast is available on ESPN Deportes.

How can I live stream the 2023 NFL draft?

The NFL draft can be streamed on WatchESPN or on NFL+. Streaming is also available on FuboTV.

Where is the 2023 NFL draft?

This year's draft is taking place in Kansas City, Missouri, with the event being held downtown in an area surrounding Union Station Kansas City and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

What is the 2023 NFL draft order for the second and third rounds?

Here is the order of selections for Friday night:

ROUND 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears)

33. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)

34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals)

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Tennessee Titans

42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns through New York Jets)

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens)

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers through Carolina Panthers)

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

ROUND 3

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals)

67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis Colts)

68. Denver Broncos

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. Las Vegas Raiders

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Tennessee Titans

73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

74. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets)

75. Atlanta Falcons

76. New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers)

77. Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins)

78. Green Bay Packers

79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit Lions)

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Seattle Seahawks

84. Miami Dolphins

85. Los Angeles Chargers

86. Baltimore Ravens

87. Minnesota Vikings

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. New York Giants

90. Dallas Cowboys

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Cincinnati Bengals

93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco 49ers)

94. Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia Eagles)

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

97. Washington Commanders (compensatory selection)

98. Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection)

99. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

100. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants; special compensatory selection)

101. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

102. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2023 time, TV, live stream info for Rounds 2 and 3