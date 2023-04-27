What time does the 2023 NFL Draft start? How to watch, live stream every round

The NFL Draft is almost on the clock.

The three-day offseason extravaganza takes place Thursday through Saturday outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here's a primer to make sure you don't miss any of the 259 picks, which includes compensatory picks and Resolution JC-2A selections.

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick for multiple violations of the league's anti-tampering policy, and the Houston Texans forfeited their fifth-round pick for a salary cap reporting violation.

Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

Thursday, April 27 (Round 1): 8 p.m.

Friday, April 28 (Rounds 2-3): 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7): Noon

What channel is the NFL Draft on?

You have a few options to watch the draft. It will air on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network all three days. If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up ABC, you can watch the draft without a cable or live streaming subscription.

ABC and ESPN will have two distinct telecasts on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, ESPN's presentation will be simulcast on ABC.

The ABC and ESPN coverage will begin one hour prior to the official start time each day. The NFL Network's "NFL Draft Kickoff" show begins at 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Who are the draft analysts for ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network?

NFL Network

Day 1: Rich Eisen (host), Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, David Shaw, Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark

Day 2: Rich Eisen (host), Peter Schrager, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark

Day 3: Rich Eisen (host), Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Peter Schrager, Ian Rapoport

ESPN

Day 1 and 2: Mike Greenberg (host), Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen with reporters Sal Paolantonio, Ed Werder, Kimberley A. Martin, Jeff Darlington, Dianna Russini

Day 3: Rece Davis (host), Louis Riddick, Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller

ABC

Day 1: Rece Davis (host), Todd McShay, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Robert Griffin III, Sam Ponder, Laura Rutledge, Pete Thamel

Day 2: David Pollack will replace Kirk Herbstreit on set

Live stream the NFL Draft

The draft can be live streamed on:

What is a 2020 Resolution JC-2A pick

The policy incentivizes organizations to develop minority candidates for head coach and general manager jobs. The resolution compensates a team with an additional draft selection at the end of the third round if its minority employee is hired away for one of those positions. Five picks were awarded for the 2023 draft:

What is the latest NFL mock draft?

Here is a roundup of the most up-to-date mock drafts:

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN) l Todd McShay (ESPN) l Nate Davis (USA Today) l Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) l Walter Football l Yahoo! Sports l Pro Football Focus l Sports Illustrated

NFL Draft first round order

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)2) Houston Texans3) Arizona Cardinals4) Indianapolis Colts5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)7) Las Vegas Raiders8) Atlanta Falcons9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)11) Tennessee Titans12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)13) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)14) New England Patriots15) New York Jets (from Green Bay)16) Washington Commanders17) Pittsburgh Steelers18) Detroit Lions19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers20) Seattle Seahawks21) Los Angeles Chargers22) Baltimore Ravens23) Minnesota Vikings24) Jacksonville Jaguars25) New York Giants26) Dallas Cowboys27) Buffalo Bills28) Cincinnati Bengals29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)30) Philadelphia Eagles31) Kansas City Chiefs

