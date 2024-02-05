Time to decode Taylor Swift’s Grammys look cos it was *full* of Easter eggs

NOT TO YELL IN ALL CAPS, but Taylor Swift just showed up at the 2024 Grammy Awards wearing a gorgeous white draped corset gown designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, complete with a huge high leg slit and dramatic train. But the best bit? Her designer look was *full* of Easter eggs for Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Which, reminder, Taylor was anticipated to announce last night!

On top of wearing a pair of long black velvet opera gloves, Taylor wore a diamond watch choker around her neck with the clock set to midnight, STRONGLY implying that something (ahem, a Rep TV announcement, perhaps?) would be going down when the clock struck 12. Or was it a clever reference to Midnights, that was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album – and obvs won?!

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Meanwhile, Tay also wore stacks of diamond necklaces that were definitely reminiscent of her vibe in “Look What You Made Me Do”:

YouTube

And fans thought this braid in her hair was reminiscent of a snake:

Allen J. Schaben - Getty Images

Ok but the braid in her hair is LIKE A SNAKE?!?! — Jackie (Taylor’s Version) 🫶 (@lilmsswiftie13) February 5, 2024

On top of all these outfit Easter eggs, there’s also the fact that Taylor changed her social media profile pics to black-and-white earlier in the day – aaaaaand her website went down...

Taylor Swift’s official fan page, Taylor Nation, ‘likes’ post confirming that her website being down is intentional. pic.twitter.com/V5hHECTaAr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 4, 2024

Reminder that Taylor told Time magazine that Rep TV would be “fire” and also said of her re-recordings, “I’m collecting horcruxes. I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now.” She also described Rep as “a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure. I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, sick snakes and strobe lights.”

BUT... In case you're a lil bit behind on your Grammys 2024 catch up, Taylor Swift actually threw us a MAJOR curveball last night instead, announcing a BRAND NEW album called Tortured Poets Department mid-way through her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album. Was that what the midnight necklace was all about!? She loves to keep us on our toes, that one! Read everything we know about the upcoming release here.

