Time and date set for Dolphins-Bills wild-card matchup
After the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, and the Buffalo Bills downed the New England Patriots, it was known that the two winners would be meeting in a wild-card matchup at Highmark Stadium, but it wasn’t clear when the game would be held.
However, late Sunday night, the NFL announced the wild-card schedule, which has the Dolphins and Bills squaring off Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
This will be the third contest between Miami and Buffalo this season, with each team winning one.
Here’s a look at the rest of the schedule for wild-card weekend:
Saturday, Jan. 14:
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers – 4:30 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars – 8:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan. 15:
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings – 4:30 p.m. ET
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals – 8:15 p.m. ET
Monday, Jan. 16:
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 8:15 p.m. ET
