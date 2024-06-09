NBA Finals, Game 2: Mavs-Celtics live video highlights, analysis and more

The Dallas Mavericks (50-32) and Boston Celtics (64-18)will square off in game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. The Mavs will be looking to rebound after losing 107-89 in the series opener.

What time does Sunday’s game begin?

Game 2 tips off at 7:00 p.m. at TD Garden and will be broadcast on ABC and can be streamed on ESPN’s website and app.

Ex-Dallas Mavs forward Kristaps Porziņģis returned from a multi-game absence after suffering a strained left calf injury. The Latvian native scored 20 points with six rebounds and three blocks in the game 1 victory, single-handily outscoring the Mavs bench 20-6.

