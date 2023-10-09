Is it time to cut ties with Matthew Stafford? 'NFL Fantasy Live'
The "NFL Fantasy Live" crew discusses the potential of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford from Week 6 onward in the 2023 season.
The Lions are proving several long-held fantasy beliefs wrong. Scott Pianowski examines their latest impressive performance and more from Week 5.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk highlights some key players who look poised to disappoint in Week 2.
A pair of little-known receivers stepped up big with 238 combined yards in Cooper Kupp's absence.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Dan Titus examines the power forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Which players will lead the waiver wire rush ahead of Week 6? Consider this trio of players who are set to increase in fantasy value.
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Dan Titus for a quick preview of the fantasy basketball landscape before fantasy managers head into their drafts. Then, Dan Devine joins the show to discuss Level 3 in Yahoo Sports’ “NBA Levels” project.
Davante Adams is ready to show out against his former team.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of pickups to consider for Week 6, including multiple rookie running backs worth your attention.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
The Miami Dolphins' record-setting start is delivering fantasy football managers several options to help them win in 2023.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Richardson injured his throwing shoulder Sunday against the Titans.
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
One year after suffering a season-ending injury in Denver, Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered another season-ending injury playing the Broncos.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in March.