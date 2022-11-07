Is it time to count Aaron Rodgers out for this season and beyond? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses if it's time to count Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers out for this season and beyond.
Aaron Rodgers' three interceptions against the Lions were all on him. What has happened to the best pure thrower of his generation?
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 6, and some fans took the loss hard, as Green Bay fell to 3-6, losing five straight for the first time since 2008, when Aaron Rodgers was a first-year starter.
One unit that also deserves commendation is Seattle's offensive line.
DETROIT (AP) Aaron Rodgers faked a handoff, rolled right and threw off-balance left, woefully short of his target. Rodgers' poor pass intended for left tackle David Bakhtiari on a fourth down was picked off by rookie Aidan Hutchinson. Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the Lions hold on for a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a matchup of slumping teams.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s remarkable start to his time with the Dolphins continued on Sunday. Hill caught seven passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 35-32 win over the Bears. He now has 76 catches for 1,104 yards on the year, which is the most receiving yards any player has had in the [more]
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores and the Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight, 31-21 over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. NFC West-leading Seattle (6-3) continued its unexpected rise, while the Cardinals (3-6) have lost four of five. The Cardinals grabbed the momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
Gary is one of six Packers players who left Sunday's game with an injury.
We're tracking the Philadelphia Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after the Week 9 win over the Texans, and the Birds would currently own another top 10 pick.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed 38 more passes than Tennessee, [more]
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
After Alabama's second loss where do they land on the AP Poll?
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 10.
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw three ugly interceptions against the Detroit Lions’ usually porous defense. This time he couldn’t blame his receivers