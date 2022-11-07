Is it time to count Aaron Rodgers out for this season and beyond? 'GMFB'

The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) Aaron Rodgers faked a handoff, rolled right and threw off-balance left, woefully short of his target. Rodgers' poor pass intended for left tackle David Bakhtiari on a fourth down was picked off by rookie Aidan Hutchinson. Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the Lions hold on for a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a matchup of slumping teams.