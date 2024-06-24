‘Time to convince Flick’ – Barcelona youngster confirms first-team plans

A headline member of the youth setup at La Liga giants Barcelona has confirmed his plans to convince incoming first-team head coach Hansi Flick of his worthiness of a place in his squad for next season.

The player in question? Marc Casadó.

Midfielder Casadó, for his part, is fresh off playing his part in Barca Atlètic’s final outing of the campaign on Sunday night.

After making the trip to Córdoba for the 2nd leg of the promotion playoff final between the clubs, the Blaugrana were ultimately put to the sword by two goals to one, and three goals to two on aggregate.

As much means that it is Córdoba who will spend next season plying their trade in the 2nd tier of Spanish football.

For Casadó, it proved a particularly emotional night, with the youngster having gone on to reveal post-match that he expects the outing to have been his last for Barca Atlètic:

“In principle, today was my last game with the subsidiary team.”

As much comes with the 20-year-old’s recent contract renewal having been offered up based on promises surrounding first-team chances.

Casadó, in turn, has confirmed his readiness to make the step up, eager to convince Hansi Flick of his abilities:

“My renewal is focused on being around the first-team dynamics and I’ll do everything I can to convince Hansi Flick.”

Conor Laird | GSFN