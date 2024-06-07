‘His time has come’ – Two Brazil legends back Real Madrid superstar for Ballon d’Or

Speaking to ESPN, Brazil legends Ronaldo and Rivaldo have backed Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

The 23-year-old superstar has enjoyed a spectacular 2023/24 season, playing a key role in Real Madrid’s La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and Spanish Super Cup triumphs.

The Brazilian international even went on to score for Los Blancos in the finals of the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.

Having tasted glory with the club, Vinicius is now eyeing success on the international level as he prepares to spearhead Brazil’s campaign at Copa America 2024.

Already a leading candidate to win the Ballon d’Or this year, the attacker has now received further endorsement from two of the greatest icons in football in the form of Ronaldo and Rivaldo.

Vinicius’ time has come, says Ronaldo

“I think Viní already deserves it [the Ballon d’Or]. He’s had a spectacular Champions League, a spectacular La Liga, and he’s been evolving more and more,” Ronaldo said.

Reflecting on his interactions with the 23-year-old forward in the past, he added: “I remember that I did his presentation the day he arrived at Real Madrid and I got on well with him.

“I talk to Viní a lot about football and certain details and, looking at everything that’s happened, it’s a fantastic development that he’s making.”

Ronaldo and Rivaldo back Vini Jr. for the Ballon d’Or. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

“I think his time has come. He’s been extremely decisive this year for Real Madrid. For me, today he’s the best player in the world by far,” he added.

Rivaldo also in agreement

Rivaldo also agreed that Vini Jr. is very much deserving of the Ballon d’Or, highlighting the forward’s dedication and work ethic and the improvements he has made in his game.

“He’s a very dedicated boy. He arrived at Real Madrid and went to Real Madrid B to learn. He played a few games and we could see that he still needed a bit of time to learn how to score. And he learnt!”

“He trained hard and dedicated himself. Today, you can see that he has a much easier time scoring.”

Continuing, he added: “So Viní is a player to be congratulated. He deserves the Ballon d’Or. Of course, there’s nothing better for him than to secure the award once and for all than by winning the Copa America now, right?

“Today he already deserves the award, but if he wins the Copa America, even better.”