His time has come: Torrance Burgess breaks through for UTEP

UTEP tailback Torrance Burgess Jr. began his Miner life in 2022 as the last player on the roster.

The sophomore began this season as the third tailback in a three-player rotation.

He goes into Friday's game against Louisiana Tech as the most productive player on the offense, UTEP's leader in rushing yards, all-purpose yards, touchdowns and its fourth-leading receiver.

The smallest player (5-foot-6, 175 pounds) in the Miners' skill-player rotation has proven the most durable, the one tailback of the top three who was a full go last week against UNLV when the team had to lean on him.

A player who six weeks ago was one face in a crowded backfield responded with 99 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards and three kickoff returns, his latest big moment in a half-season full of them.

"It's a little bit of a surprise, but coach (Dana) Dimel told me, 'You're time is going to come, keep preparing like you're a starter, keep acting like you're a starter,'" Burgess said. "It put a lot of pressure on the room, younger guys had to step up as well."

Burgess has made a habit at UTEP of dropping in from nowhere. A year ago he was a mostly unrecruited freshman at Tyler Junior College, just about resigned to using his second year of eligibility there when UTEP stepped in mid-summer and gave him an offer. He arrived with two weeks remaining in the 2022 summer workouts.

"Coming out of JUCO this was the first school to offer me, it was late, really late," Burgess said. "I got here the last two weeks of the summer of last year. I told my parents whichever school offered me first would be the school I'd go to because that's the school that believed in me."

His position coach Barrick Nealy said that while UTEP may have been the only school that believed in him in the summer of 2022, they were just jumping the line.

"He was a guy, I was beating down, banging his door," Nealy said after Burgess' breakout in the win over University of the Incarnate Word. "I knew if we didn't get him in late, we were going to lose him. We put him on the shelf last year, developed him and he worked his butt off."

With a backfield that included Deion Hankins, Ronald Awatt and Rey Flores last year, Burgess took a redshirt to prepare him for this season. For a player who had been a star at Tyler and at Pearland Dawson High in the Houston area, sitting out a year was a mental challenge, but ultimately worth it.

"It was a tough process, but I was immature at the time," Burgess said. "Coach Nealy molded me into the guy I am today. I can look back on it and say it was a blessing."

He was always part of the plans this year, as when the year began the thinking was for Burgess to take over that Flores role as a third tailback and major receiver out of the slot. As UTEP gets healthier at tailback, Burgess will assume a larger role as a receiver but right now he's doing everything and doing it well.

He looks like a scat back and his shiftiness in the open field is a great compliment to the physical, tank-like running of Hankins, but his team has learned something more about Burgess' running style.

"He’s doing really well in every way," Dimel said. "He gets tough yards. He puts his head down and all the sudden he’s four yards further downfield. He gives you that tough inside running, then he’s so elusive in space. Then look at the catch production in the last couple of games.

"He's a gritty pass protector, too. He's returning some kicks for us now, he had a bunch of all-purpose yards last week. He's a smart player, he has a good football savvy about him.

"It’s important to get Deion back and Mike (Franklin) back, to compliment him. Having all three is a pretty cool combination. With Deion being banged up and Mike being out, Torrance has really showed what l he can do, what he can bring to the table."

Said quarterback Gavin Hardison: "Torrance is a tremendous player. He plays hard, he runs hard, he continues to make plays for us."

At this point, there is nowhere else Burgess would rather be doing it than for the team that believed in him when no one else did.

"I love it here," he said. "We're not winning, but I love the fans, I love the culture and the impact the fans bring to the game."

Those fans will get another chance to see him Friday night.

