Has the time come for Chargers to fire HC Anthony Lynn?

The Chargers season has been the same episode on a weekly basis.

Los Angeles has suffered multiple one-score defeats and while it’s easy to point to injuries to key players and in-game hiccups as the reasons for the ongoing woes, it has come down to the coaching.

Coach Anthony Lynn has been unable to get his team over the hump in close games. The Bolts are 3-15 in said games since the start of last season.

In each of their past four one-score losses, L.A. has given up 30 points or more. Meanwhile, the offense, led by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has been doing everything he can to get them past their problems.

It’s been something new every week that has attributed to their close losses, but the in-game strategy in each of the three phases has been poor and it has been evident.

There was some hope following the Mike McCoy era when Lynn led the Chargers to a 12-4 record and a trip to the playoffs in 2018. But it’s been a downward spiral ever since then.

Last season, Los Angeles finished with a 5-11 record. This season, the team sits with a 2-6 record and they have not shown to overcome their ongoing issues of being able to close out games.

With Herbert being in his first season as a professional, this is the time to let go of someone for a coach that will only be able to continue to maximize his potential, as well as the team around him in order to have success when it comes down to situations like this that have been ongoing.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton have had a great amount of success with Herbert. Thus, showing that L.A. doesn’t need to wait until the end of the season to get rid of Lynn. Instead, they can pull the trigger now.