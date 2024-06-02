'Right time to clear out with no sentiment'

[BBC]

We asked for your views on the news Leon Balogun will remain at Rangers, while Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic and Jon McLaughlin all depart.

Here’s what some of you had to say...

McClure: I think it was the right move to release Jack and Roofe in particular, big wages and never fit. I'd have liked to have seen Lundstram stay but I understand why he hasn't, excited now to see what Philippe Clement does over the summer.

Josh: It's a shame as all five players were key in either the 55 season or Europa League final run, but that's the mentality issue we have had at this club. Players who should have been moved on due to downturns in performance or injury hindrance have been living on past achievements. We need to start making cut-throat decisions for long-term success.

Joseph: At last the clear out has arrived. Too many players not up to the task last season. Time for fresh blood and a new mentality. Jack and Roofe were too injury prone. Balogun is a good decision as we need defensive cover. Time for Clements own team.

Anon: More worried about new signings, not about who's leaving.

Alexander: I believe releasing Jack is the right thing to do for our long-term success, it's not his fault but he just wasn't reliable, whereas Balogun has proven himself. It is the right time to have a clean sweep with no sentiment.

Ryan: The departures so far I have to agree with, they’ve had some good times but the right call has been made to clear out for the future. Happy with Balogun staying, experienced and always reliable when he’s called upon. Excited to see what business is done over the summer.

Iain: The five who have gone I would agree with for various reasons. Regarding Jack, can’t get himself fit for any length of time so the correct decision in letting him go. Balogun has obviously impressed the manager when selected. They could do with moving on another five players.

Allan: Lundstram, every time I watched him he always had a good game. He's a good midfielder who knows what Rangers is about. I always thought he would be staying. Gutted.