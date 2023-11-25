What time do the Cincinnati Bengals play Sunday? How to watch, stream Bengals vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals return home for a Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals will host the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains out for the 2023 season after tearing a ligament in his right wrist during a Nov. 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals are 5-5 with seven regular-season games left, but the team still hopes to make a playoff run with backup quarterback Jake Browning running the show. Currently, the Bengals are 1-5 in the AFC behind Buffalo, Indianapolis and Denver among teams just outside the playoffs.

If you plan to watch the Bengals vs. Steelers game from home, here's what you should know

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 26.

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Bengals vs. Steelers game?

Sunday's Bengals vs. Steelers game will air on CBS. It will be carried by Local 12 (WKRC-TV) in Cincinnati; Channel 7 (WHIO-TV) in Dayton, Ohio; and Channel 27 (WKYT-TV) in Lexington, Kentucky.

Streaming options for the game include the CBS streaming platform Paramount+, NFL+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Who are the announcers for the Bengals vs. Steelers game?

Ian Eagle will be the game's play-by-play announcer. Charles Davis will be the broadcast analyst, and Evan Washburn will serve as the sideline reporter.

How to listen to the Bengals vs. Steelers game

Bengals Radio Network will air the game on these Cincinnati radio stations:

WLW-AM (700).

WCKY-AM (1530).

WEBN-FM (102.7).

Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham will lead the radio broadcast. The game will air nationally on Sports USA Radio. Broadcasters are Larry Kahn and Mark Carrier.

In-market fans can also listen on the Bengals app and mobile website, and national fans can listen on the Bengals desktop website.

