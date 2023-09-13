It’s about time! Chris Paul Jr. finally healthy, ready to roll for Arkansas

When linebacker Chris Paul Jr. was a freshman, he sat and watched Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry. As a redshirt freshman, he played alongside Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders.

Now, as a sophomore, finally healthy enough and with no suspension hanging over his head, the opportunity to follow in former teammates’ footsteps has arrived.

Paul played only pieces of Arkansas’ opener against Western Carolina in Week 1 before being ejected in the second half for targeting, leading to a suspension for the first half of Week 2 against Kent State. Suspension served and injury healed, Saturday’s Week 3 against Brigham Young will mark the first time Paul will be at 100% this year.

His coach, Sam Pittman, is ready to see his No. 1 linebacker at full-go.

“He came up to me numerous times in practice telling me, ‘you’re not going to be out there in the first half (against Kent State), but when you get out there, you need to basically introduce yourself again’ and things like that,” Paul said Tuesday.

The sophomore had five tackles in one half. Not bad for a guy expected to become the next great Arkansas linebacker, even if that designation is unafir for a guy in just his second year on the field.

It also fits, based off what flashed in 2022, when he had more than 50 tackles despite serving in a back-up role behind Pool and Sanders. Now comes the opportunity for the next step.

“Man, I’m highly excited,” Paul said. “You know, this is my first real game, playing a full game and things like that. Just to get in front of the Razorback crowd and just the atmosphere and the energy that they bring, I just know it’s going to be a great Saturday.”

