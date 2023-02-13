Is it time for the Chiefs to start planning for life after Travis Kelce? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports Videos

Super Bowl LVII had some of everything! From “the worst” field conditions to several questionable calls by the referees, the game had several controversial moments. But the most memorable moments came from each team’s quarterbacks, as Jalen Hurts turned out a historic performance while Patrick Mahomes overcame a second quarter ankle injury to lead the Chiefs to victory despite a 10-point halftime deficit. Plus, Rihanna’s halftime show got everybody talking… especially because of the subtle ‘guest star’ appearance.