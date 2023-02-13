Is it time for the Chiefs to start planning for life after Travis Kelce? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports NFL Writers Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss what the future of the Kansas City Chiefs looks like after winning Super Bowl LVII.
Yahoo Sports NFL Writers Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss what the future of the Kansas City Chiefs looks like after winning Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame the inspired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to win their second Super Bowl in four years with a 38-35 win in a magnificent contest on Sunday.It was the first time a quarterback had scored three rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl.
The Chiefs rallied to beat the Eagles and win their second Super Bowl in four years on Sunday night.
Rihanna took the stage for the first time in over six years at Super Bowl LVII, and the legend's riveting performance sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here's what fans had to say about the halftime show.
Andy Reid will be back as the Chiefs’ head coach, and that’s good news for Patrick Mahomes (and the NFL).
The NFL and the Super Bowl LVIII host committee debuted the logo for next years big game in Las Vegas.
Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce divulge what they said to each other after Travis and the Chiefs beat Jason and the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Super Bowl LVII had some of everything! From “the worst” field conditions to several questionable calls by the referees, the game had several controversial moments. But the most memorable moments came from each team’s quarterbacks, as Jalen Hurts turned out a historic performance while Patrick Mahomes overcame a second quarter ankle injury to lead the Chiefs to victory despite a 10-point halftime deficit. Plus, Rihanna’s halftime show got everybody talking… especially because of the subtle ‘guest star’ appearance.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and company are trying to cement their status as the best team of the era in Glendale. Follow along live with Yahoo Sports.
In his first professional season, former Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis is a Super Bowl Champion. Karlaftis and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona tonight. Karlaftis made history in the win as well, becoming the first Greek born NFL player to win a Super Bowl.
The AL East might be the deepest division in baseball now that the Baltimore Orioles have emerged from hibernation. Where do the Yankees rank?
Here’s why Chiefs coach Andy Reid almost called timeout before one of the Super Bowl’s biggest plays.
Lerner brought baseball back to Washington, D.C. in the mid 2000s.
49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana discussed one flaw in his game.
Some people dress for a night at the club. Others wear just their undies, like this week's streaker. Here's the fashion of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.
49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel didn't hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary -- cornerback James Bradberry in particular -- around Super Bowl LVII.
Derek Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, and according to Ian Rapoport, he's using it.
The message, of course, was sent with love.
The Eagles lost an instant-classic Super Bowl in excruciating fashion, watching a golden opportunity slip out of their hands largely because of their own breakdowns. By Adam Hermann
Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]